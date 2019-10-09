Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle.

Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever-growing family of handmade brittle, made in Howell Michigan. Co-Owner Patrick Taylor said, "We have been working on Macadamia Nut Brittle for a while. Like our other brittle flavors, Macadamia Nut will put a smile on your face. Macadamia Nuts are delicious, crunchy and loaded with healthy fats and proteins." Granny's Confections now has seven amazing flavors of brittle including peanut brittle, jalapeno peanut brittle (same great flavor as the peanut brittle, just with a little kick), cashew brittle, pecan brittle, almond brittle, coconut brittle and the new Macadamia Nut brittle.



Granny's Confections only uses the best ingredients. No artificial flavors or colors. Just like Co-Owner Robert Page's granny taught him. All of their handmade brittle is Gluten Free.



Granny's Confections is located at 5584 E. Grand River Ave in Howell Michigan. Normal business hours are Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-6. They also have a full online store that ships anywhere in the continental US for only $7.50. Shop online at www.grannysconfections.com



Granny's Confections is a proud member of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and Buy Michigan Now. Founded in 2015, Granny's Confections has grown from a small 300 sq.ft. building to a much larger 1,200 sqft building where they make and package every order by hand.



Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers that would like to carry their amazing products. For more information, visit their website.





