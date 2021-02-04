Garden State Wine Growers Association's Wine and Chocolate Celebration at NJ Wineries

This February, every day will be Valentine's Day in New Jersey Wine Country when the Garden State Wine Growers Association presents the Wine and Chocolate Celebration at participating wineries throughout the state.

With Valentine's weekend Feb 12-14 highlighting the month-long celebration, consumers will be able to visit wineries throughout February and experience wine and chocolate pairings, special dinners, samplings and tastings, live music and other activities, all under the protective health guidelines wineries are providing during the current pandemic.

"Knowing our wineries have limitations on indoor occupancy we wanted to give consumers an opportunity to have a unique Wine and Chocolate Celebration throughout the month," said Tom Cosentino, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

"While we encourage those that are willing to come out and enjoy our wineries to make plans now, we also invite those at home to have NJ wine shipped as gifts or to order and pick up their favorite wines curbside at our wineries."

Events for the Wine and Chocolate Celebration will be added regularly and can be found online at https://www.newjerseywines.com/valentines-day-all-february/.Please remember most wineries require reservations so patrons are encouraged to check with the winery on their policies before scheduling a visit.

Current highlights of the Wine and Chocolate Celebration include:

Auburn Road Vineyards, Pilesgrove - Available all February is Wine and Chocolate featuring four different flavors of 1892 premium organic dark chocolates perfectly paired with four Auburn Road wines. For reservations, visitwww.auburnroadvineyards.com. On Valentine's Weekend, Feb 12-14 celebrate with a Valentine Dessert Charcuterie box for two. It includes an assortment of mini desserts to share with a friend or that someone special.

Autumn Lake Winery, Williamstown - Valentine's Wine Pairing Dinner on Feb 13 from 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm. The meal includes 3 -4oz glasses of wine paired with your choice of appetizer, main course, and dessert. Mary's Mobile Diner will be preparing the food on the premises. The cost of this event is $60 per person and gratuity is included.The winery is also serving a variety of flights throughout the month for your tasting pleasure and fire pits to keep you warm and toasty while you enjoy them.

Bellview Winery, Landisville - Valentine's Day Weekends February 6th, 7th and 13th, 14th: All weekend long we will have "Love Potion." Red Wine Hot Chocolate, Chocolate Charcuterie boards and specialty drinks as well as the release of our Merlot 2018 for tasting and purchase. Indoor seating and wine flights are available and reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited. Outdoor fire pit reservations for Saturdays and Sundays start at just $10, with additional firewood available for $5 per bushel. Visit Open Table or give us a call at 856-697-7172 to make your reservation.

Brook Hollow Winery, Columbia - chocolate truffles and jewelry for sale every Saturday; Valentine's lunch and dinner on Valentine's weekend. Make reservations at www.brookhollowwinery.com.

DiMatteo Vineyard, Hammonton - musical entertainment Valentine's weekend

4JGs Winery, Colts Neck - will open for a Valentine's Special Weekend offering Feb 13 and 14th. Details to be announced soon at www.4jgswinery.com.

Four Sisters Winery, Belvidere - will present Cupid's Chocolate & Wine Saturdays each Saturday in February. Bring someone special with you and enjoy a wine tasting of up to 9 wines featuring a pairing of chocolate with three of the wines. Cost: $10 pp. Other offerings include Chocolate Wine - glass $8 Warmed spiced red wine (Holiday Seasoned) - Irish Mug included $10. On Valentine's Day seating's are available in our Vintner's Room with open beams and a rustic atmosphere. Treat your special someone with a decadent array of chocolate treats and a tasting of up to 9 wines. A special pairing of chocolate and wine will highlight the afternoon followed with a cheese plate, chocolate treats and a glass of wine: $25pp, plus tax.

Fox Hollow Vineyards, Holmdel - will feature the Sherri Pie Duo Valentines Show on Feb 12. Live music also scheduled Feb 5 and 19th.

Hawk Haven Vineyard, Cape May - daily wine and chocolate tasting; only 21+ allowed; all seating for February is reserved for Wine & Chocolate Tasting only; All guests must pre-reserve and pre-pay for the tasting; Each reservation is 1 hour & 15 minutes.

Jessie Creek Winery, Cape May - Chocolate and wine pairing on Valentine's Weekend

Laurita Winery, New Egypt - Dinners Feb 12, 13 and Valentine's brunch on Feb 14

Monroeville Winery, Monroeville - two weekends of music and chocolate, Feb 6-7 and Feb 13-14

Old York Cellars, Ringoes - you can make a reservation for their Winter Wonderland Village with fire pit and cabana seating all month long. On Valentine's weekend reserve a spot for the Valentine's Sparkling & Tapas Experience. Enjoy Chef José's Spanish inspired specialties - a Cheese and Charcuterie Board, two of his most popular tapas: Tortilla Espanola and Bacon Wrapped Dates, plus Wine-infused Red Velvet Cupcakes created by BAM Desserts of Somerset and hand-crafted Truffles from Laurie's Chocolates of Doylestown. The package includes a bottle of Sparkling Wine. Price is $100/couple ($90/couple for Club Members). Limited socially- distant indoor seating or Cabana seating for couples or up to eight people. Vegetarian Option Available.

Also on on the docket is the Valentine's Sparking Wine & Truffles Experience offering tastings of Sparkling, Sparkling Rosé and Sparkling Blueberry Wines, paired with hand-crafted Truffles from Laurie's Chocolates of Doylestown, plus Wine-infused Red Velvet Cupcakes by BAM Desserts of Somerset. Price is $60/couple. ($30/couple for Club Members) $30/person.

Plagido's Winery, Hammonton - Enjoy Wine Night Out Feb 12-13. Cost is $25 per guest and features tasting flights of 5 wines, with a personal cheese & chocolate plate served in candlelight. Weekend wine and chocolate specials will be on the menu all month long.

Salem Oak Vineyards, Pedricktown - Valentine's Dinner for dine-in, delivery, or to-go February 13 & 14 2-8pm. We have a wonderful four course meal featuring entrees like Roasted Pork Loin from Lapps Dutch Market, Creamy Crab Lobster Ravioli, and Mushroom & Pea Ravioli! The fourth course is dessert from Sweet Mary's Exceptional Chocolates and Deeb's Bread. Order online at www.salemoakvineyards.com or call us at (856) 889-2121 for reservations. The meal is $75 per couple.

Sharrott Winery, Hammonton - Wine Hot Chocolate Weekend - January 30-31, Feb 6-7 & 13-14 featuring Sharrott red wine mixed with rich hot chocolate; a la carte menu of specialty dishes and wine bar favorites on Valentine's weekend; live music every weekend in February.

Summit City Winery, Glassboro - Valentine's Day Specials in the Tasting Room, Friday through Sunday Valentine's Weekend. Available through the end of Febryary. They will be pairing 6 of their wines with delicious chocolates, $12 per tasting.Reservations can be made via email @scwine@comcast.net.

Terhune Orchards, Princeton - Join Terhune's wine maker in special Valentine's Wine & Chocolate Virtual Tasting, offered 2/12 at 7pm, 2/13 at 3pm and 2/14 at 3pm. Valentine's Weekend, Feb 13 & 14, enjoy outdoor fun on the farm. Socially distanced seating with heaters and fire pits will be available. Wine tasting flights, hot mulled wine and chocolate treats will be available along with light fare.

Terra Nonno Vineyard & Winery, Rosenhayn - Open Friday through Sunday 1-7pm. Live music on Saturday and Sunday and Buon Viaggio Fired Mobile Pizza on Sunday. Horse drawn carriage rides 1-4 ($40 per couple).

Tomasello Winery, Hammonton - is offering a Valentine's Take Out dinner Feb 12; a Sweetheart dinner Feb 13 and Wine & Truffle Tasting Feb 14.

Valenzano Winery, Shamong - Spend Valentine's weekend and treat your loved one to a fantastic dinner at Valenzano Winery's Bari Wine Pub. Reservations available on OpenTable. On Feb 14 the Greg Farnese Quartet will play from 5-8pm.

Villa Milagro Vineyards, Phillipsburg - Join us for a Valentine Virtual Wine & Chocolate Tasting on Saturday February 13 6:00-7:00pm. We will pair delectable handmade chocolates from two different chocolatiers with two different wines. Sign up for the event and we will ship your wine & chocolate selections to you. Your order will be delivered Thursday or Friday, February 11-12. You may also pick up at the winery after 2:00pm on Thursday, February 11. Make reservations athttps://villamilagrovineyards.com

White Horse Winery, Hammonton - offering live music and food trucks Valentine's Weekend. On Friday Zach Runfolo performs from 5:30-8:30pm with Garner's Craft BBQ. On Saturday TJ Young provides the music 1-6pm with Buon Viaggio Wood-Fired Pizza on hand and Sunday features The Grouser Girls performing from 1-4pm and Top Shelf Mobile Cuisine 11-4pm, featuring a special menu with WHW Wine Pairing Suggestions. Reservations are not required but suggested. Call 609-270-1411 to make your reservation.

William Heritage Winery, Mullica Hill - Our special Wine & Chocolate Tasting Experience will be available starting Friday, February 5th through Sunday, February 28th. It includes 4-1.5 oz wine tastings and 3 hand-crafted truffles that have been paired with our wines for a most delightful tasting experience. Virtual Tasting - Wine & Chocolate Box - February 12 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm. Taste along with our winemaker (Kevin Bednar), assistant winemaker (Julie Pierre) and Erik Heritage on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 6:30pm on Instagram LIVE.

For more information on Garden State Wine Growers Association, please visit https://www.newjerseywines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salem Oak Vineyards