GREAT PERFORMANCES Catering Offers Thanksgiving Feast for At-Home Celebrations

Great Performances' Thanksgiving

For this Thanksgiving like no other, Great Performances, New York City's premier catering and events company, offers the second of its new series of holiday themed menus created by culinary ambassador Georgette Farkas for the intimate at-home entertaining the pandemic dictates. The celebratory feast addresses the common Thanksgiving "to-go" dilemma of assuring white and dark meat afficionados are satisfied by presenting carved breast meat and thigh stuffed and braised with herbs and spices with every serving of the succulent main attraction turkey, along with umami-rich gravy and cranberry- citrus zest compote. Likewise, Great Performances' Thanksgiving Dinner assures rapture for vegetable lovers with three sides dishes showcasing produce from the company's Hudson Valley organic Katchkie Farm, such as decadent Yukon gold potato puree and orange roasted carrots.

Priced at $240 for four, including a whole drumstick in addition to the breast and thigh meat. ($60 for each additional person). the Great Performances Thanksgiving Dinner can be further embellished by a tempting selection of starter, side and pie enhancements. Think the likes of Smoked Trout Spread, scallions, caraway seeds multigrain lavash crackers to begin, Bourbon Pecan Pie, whipped cream as an addition to the dinner's light as air Pumpkin Chiffon Pie and a vegan gluten-free entrée in the Delicata Squash Stuffed with Butternut and Chickpea Risotto. Enhanced or not, it must be ordered by midnight, Nov. 22 for pick-up or delivery on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The menu of heat-and-serve individually packaged dishes comprising the Great Performances Thanksgiving Dinner is:

-Roast Turkey Carved Breast, Thigh and Whole Drumstick

-Brioche Turkey Sausage, Sage, Sweet Onion and Celery Root Stuffing

-Cranberry and Citrus Zest Compote

-Turkey Gravy

-Orange and Spice Roasted Carrots, Toasted Pistachio

-Mashed Yukon Gold Potato and Celery Root

-Autumn Harvest Salad, roasted delicata squash, red beets, pears, Lolla Rossa, frisée, spiced pumpkin seeds, goat cheese bonbon, shallot vinaigrette

-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie, Graham Cracker Crumb Crust

The enhancements, ranging in price from $20 to $30 for servings of four to six and six to eight are:

-Smoked Trout Spread

-Butternut Squash Soup

-Delicata Squash Stuffed with Butternut & Chickpea Risotto

-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

-Bourbon Pecan Pie

-Double Crusted Apple Pie

-Pear-Cranberry Crumble Pie

The Great Performances Thanksgiving Dinner boxes can be picked up or the company's easily accessed Bronx kitchen near the Willis Avenue and Third Avenue Bridges, at Domaine Franey in East Hampton, NY or at Katchkie Farm in the Hudson Valley's Kinderhook,NY.

The Great Performances Thanksgiving Dinner at $240 for four ($60 for each additional person) can be ordered online at https://www.greatperformances.com/thanksgiving-holiday-dinner-order-form and must be placed by midnight on Sunday, Nov. 22.. For more information, email celebratefood@greatperformances.com or call 212-727-2424.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Great Performances

