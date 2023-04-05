GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month

Each April, wine lovers across the world celebrate Argentina's signature grape as part of Malbec Month and Malbec World Day on April 17th. Graffigna, Argentina's third most historic winery, offers two accessible bottles to honor the occasion with their Genuine Collection Malbec 2021 (SRP $11.99) and Glorious Selection Malbec 2020 (SRP 18.99). Graffigna gives everyone the best reason to invite friends and family for a spring or summer wine and food party they won't forget.

And what goes better with the grilling season than a full-bodied and friendly Malbec? Serve it with BBQ beef, chicken, pork, mushroom dishes, grilled vegetables, and your favorite empanadas.

Since Santiago Graffigna's arrival in San Juan, Argentina in 1870, the winery bearing his name has produced wine by channeling the passion and expertise he brought from Italy. Through centuries of innovation and transformation, Graffigna has maintained the quality and character of Argentina's star grape in a wine that is both bold and authentic.

Get to know these wines better! The Graffigna Genuine Collection Malbec 2021 has a deep purple color complemented by violet hues. The aroma highlights a fruity expression of black cherry and plum that are in harmony with the notes of the wine's oak aging. On the palate, the wine has a fine tannic structure. Graffigna Glorious Selection Malbec 2020 has an attractive purplish-red color with the tantalizing aromo of plum and notes of oak aging. The fruity concentration is evident on the palate with a pleasant long finish.

This Malbec Month, consider the brand with 150 years of history offering a genuine and gloriously delightful approach to the grape. For more information on the winery and their portfolio, please visit https://graffignawines.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Graffigna Winery