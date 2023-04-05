Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month

Graffigna Winery is ideal for Malbec Month

Apr. 05, 2023  
GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month

Each April, wine lovers across the world celebrate Argentina's signature grape as part of Malbec Month and Malbec World Day on April 17th. Graffigna, Argentina's third most historic winery, offers two accessible bottles to honor the occasion with their Genuine Collection Malbec 2021 (SRP $11.99) and Glorious Selection Malbec 2020 (SRP 18.99). Graffigna gives everyone the best reason to invite friends and family for a spring or summer wine and food party they won't forget.

And what goes better with the grilling season than a full-bodied and friendly Malbec? Serve it with BBQ beef, chicken, pork, mushroom dishes, grilled vegetables, and your favorite empanadas.

Since Santiago Graffigna's arrival in San Juan, Argentina in 1870, the winery bearing his name has produced wine by channeling the passion and expertise he brought from Italy. Through centuries of innovation and transformation, Graffigna has maintained the quality and character of Argentina's star grape in a wine that is both bold and authentic.

GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month

Get to know these wines better! The Graffigna Genuine Collection Malbec 2021 has a deep purple color complemented by violet hues. The aroma highlights a fruity expression of black cherry and plum that are in harmony with the notes of the wine's oak aging. On the palate, the wine has a fine tannic structure. Graffigna Glorious Selection Malbec 2020 has an attractive purplish-red color with the tantalizing aromo of plum and notes of oak aging. The fruity concentration is evident on the palate with a pleasant long finish.

This Malbec Month, consider the brand with 150 years of history offering a genuine and gloriously delightful approach to the grape. For more information on the winery and their portfolio, please visit https://graffignawines.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Graffigna Winery



OLDAYS Comes to TriBeCa Photo
OL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCa
OL'DAYS, the stylish and charming all-day cafe, opened its second outpost in NYC on Wednesday, April 5th in TriBeCa on 73 Warren Street.
Join the Joy with Aperol®s Debut at Coachella Music Festival® Photo
Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®
For the first time, Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, will be bringing music fans together to make memories of a lifetime at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival®.
EASTER DINING-Your Go-To Spots to Enjoy the Holiday in Style Photo
EASTER DINING-Your Go-To Spots to Enjoy the Holiday in Style
Easter Sunday is just days away and it's the perfect time to make your final brunch, lunch or dinner plans.
PROJECT III Celebrates Evolving Future of Engaging Performances with Launch Party Hosted b Photo
PROJECT III Celebrates Evolving Future of Engaging Performances with Launch Party Hosted by Monet's Garden on 4/10
Project III also known as the People's Performance Project is a performing arts initiative made up of creators from around the globe that sponsor, facilitate, and collaborate with dance companies, independent artists, and freelancers. They are pleased to announce their official launch event on Monday, April 10 hosted by Monet's Garden: Immersive Experience.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Interview: Artistic Director, Janet Eiber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce TheaterInterview: Artistic Director, Janet Eiber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce Theater
April 5, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Janet Eiber. She gave us fascinating insights about her career, the Company and the season ahead at Joyce Theater.
Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®
April 5, 2023

For the first time, Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, will be bringing music fans together to make memories of a lifetime at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival®.
GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec MonthGRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month
April 5, 2023

Graffigna, Argentina's third most historic winery, offers two accessible bottles to honor Malbec Month.
Interview: Sharon Lawrence in THE SHOT at NJ Rep 4/6 to 4/23Interview: Sharon Lawrence in THE SHOT at NJ Rep 4/6 to 4/23
April 4, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Sharon Lawrence about her career and 'The Shot' at NJ Rep.
OL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCaOL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCa
April 4, 2023

OL'DAYS, the stylish and charming all-day cafe, opened its second outpost in NYC on Wednesday, April 5th in TriBeCa on 73 Warren Street.
share