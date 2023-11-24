Feeling GIFTY? Selections for Food and Drink Lovers!

Our suggestions include a top variety for all your favorite people. Whether you’re looking for a host gift, or that special present to delight family or friends, check out our twelve recommendations. There are food and drink items for many tastes, styles and budgets!

Asti Tre Secoli is made with 100% Moscato grapes. This wine is has the beautiful bubbles that everyone wants for the holiday season. Have a bottle on hand for all your toast-worthy events and we are sure that the people that receive the wine as a gift will be delighted. It has a deep straw yellow color, a rich compelling effervescence with the scents of peach and sage. On the palate it is soft and fresh with lively bubbles. Asti Tre Secoli is ideal to serve with a cheeseboard that includes sharp Italian cheeses and enjoy it with fresh fruit and desserts.

Balcones Distilling in Waco, Texas is a superb producer and a significant part of the whisky revolution in the Lone Star State now in full swing. They have spirits you’ll want to know about this holiday season. Their recent 15-year release, Cataleja Single Malt Whisky is a smooth, complex whisky made with 100 percent Golden Promise Malted Barley. You can be sure that when you gift this bottle, it will impress and please. And explore Balcones Distilling's portfolio that includes Lineage Texas Whisky, Baby Blue Corn Whisky and their Texas Bourbon.

A-Sha Noodles is the cult-favorite, AAPI-owned noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan. Perfect for the winter weather, A-Sha Noodles offers various new noodle packages for holiday gifting your favorite noodle-lovers. Check out their 12 Days of Noodles gift pack that everyone on your gift list will love.

San Felice Chianti Classico DOCG 2021 is a beautiful wine that is ideal for gifting. We suggest you keep a few bottles at home for yourself too. It has the luscious scents of cherry and raspberries. While it is dry on the palate, there are subtle tannins and a fresh, crisp acidity. This is a medium-body elegant Chianti that pairs wonderfully with antipasti, pastas with light tomato sauces, zesty pizza and sizzling steaks.

From the Hill by the Sea, a cookbook-memoir is a book from Chef Seadon Shouse, the notable Nova Scotia chef who has brought top cuisine to Halifax Hoboken. The book is both memoir and has recipes for cooking and for life, educating the reader in Chef Seadon’s Nova Scotia roots of foraging, hand-making, and cooking from the land with heart and soul. Available on Amazon.com HERE.

Ancient Olive Trees, based in Marin County, California harbors connections, fosters relationships, and enhances joyous moments with their line of fine olive oils. With gorgeous, minimalistic packaging and sleek bottle design, Ancient Olive Trees’ gift sets are picture perfect for anyone on your list this year and make wonderful gifts for your party hosts.

The Whistling Kettle has a selection of teas that are a true luxury whether served iced, hot or as part of a cocktail mix. And the good news for our readers is that they are finely curated without the high price. The Whistling Kettle also has stylish, sturdy travel mugs. The porcelain mugs have a double walled design and silicone travel lid that keeps tea warm. The company has announced festive seasonal flavors that are sure to please anyone on your list

Li-Lac Chocolates is celebrating its 100th Anniversary. Their chocolate creations have been enjoyed by generations of locals, tourists and celebrities alike. As Manhattan’s oldest chocolate house, Li-Lac has remained true to its tradition maintaining the same single-minded focus on product quality. Its confections are handmade daily in its Brooklyn Factory using many of the original techniques and equipment from 1923. The gifts you purchase from Li-Lac Chocolates will be so well received, you will vow to be one of their many regular customers.

Estate Collection is a premium wine set, a culmination of Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, Dolce, EnRoute, and the Bella Union Estates, showcasing the breadth of their collection It is a gift that is sure to please people who treasure great wines. Consisting of single-vineyard Cabernet to Pinot Noir to late-harvest, the Estate Collection embodies the elegance and craftsmanship of Far Niente’s legacy, while highlighting unique attributes of each winery within.

Partners Coffee, the Brooklyn based small batch roasters, are busy at the workshop preparing for the beloved Miracle on N 6th Street holiday blend to return. This seasonal best-seller will be available in whole beans, ground and a stocking-ready instant coffee format. And check out the many other offerings this holiday season from Partners Coffee.

Disaronno is a treasured Italian liqueur that represents the rich traditions of the country. With history that dates back to the 16th century, the brand has remained faithful to its time-honored recipe, preserving the essence that has made Disaronno Originale the world's favorite Italian liqueur. And their Disaronno Velvet a cream liqueur that uniquely combines the treasured, unmistakable Disaronno taste with delightful hints of chocolate and vanilla.

govino is the ideal gift as the holiday season is here and celebrations are in full swing. Choosing the right glassware can significantly enhance the overall drinking experience of your festivities, and the BEST govino EVER product line is what you and your readers should grab for your lucky Secret Santa and hosted soirees alike. This glassware is shatterproof, reusable, dishwasher-safe and eco-friendly Available in 12-ounce and 16-ounce sizes, packaged in both two-packs and four-packs.

Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine for more of our popular holiday gift roundups!

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy