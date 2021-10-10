Fall Feels-Irish Coffee with Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak

The crisp, cool weather invites drinks and cocktails that make you feel warm and cozy. Irish Coffee is tops among them. Whether it's an after dinner drink or to accompany your brunch, we have a simple, pleasing recipe that uses Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak Whiskey by Clonakilty Distillery. Topped off with honey-infused cream, the result is a sweet and robust libation that will be sure to please.

Clonakilty Irish Coffee (courtesy of Clonakilty Distillery)

-1 shot of Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak (SRP: $49.99; purchase here)

-One shot of espresso

-1oz honey

Method: Combine ingredients, top up with hot water and finish with honey infused cream, grated nutmeg and cinnamon.

Opened in 2018, Clonakilty Distillery has a $10 million facility in the heart of West Cork, Ireland. The Scully family, the founders of Clonakilty Distillery, have farmed this windswept coastal land for nine successive generations. With the best resources that nature has to offer, prime land, pristine water and salt sea air, they have the perfect ingredients for a maritime distillery. It is here that they distil their award-winning new-make whiskey and store their casks, safely tucked away in their warehouse on a windswept cliff next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clonakilty Distillery