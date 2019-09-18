FRESH&CO in NYC Announces New Autumn “Back to Soul” Menu with Chef Lazarus Lynch

fresh&co-a healthy fast-casual restaurant group recognized by New Yorkers for its chef-inspired, locally-sourced and seasonal menus has announced that it will introduce its fall menu on Tuesday, September 24th in collaboration with Lazarus Lynch. Lynch, who recently debuted his first cookbook, "Son of a Southern Chef," is a graduate of Manhattan's preeminent Food and Finance High School, which fresh&co has proudly supported for more the last seven years.

On Tuesday, September 24th, fresh&co will introduce its Back to Soul menu at its 19 locations, with items that pay homage to the deep roots of southern cuisine that Lazarus Lynch has expertly crafted alongside fresh&co's Executive Chef Craig Rispoli. The Soul Bowl, $11, consists of Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Black-Eyed Peas, Apples, Crispy Smoked Bacon, Red Onions, Feta, and Roasted Pecans over Collard Greens and Mixed Salad Greens with a Champagne Vinaigrette; and the Laz'Wich, $10.50, includes Turkey Ham, BBQ Freebird Chicken, Smoked Gouda, American Cheese, Red Onions, Pickled Pepper Collard Slaw, and Herbed Chipotle Mayo served on a Seeded Hero Roll.

The collaboration stems from the shared connection to Lynch's alma mater, the Food and Finance High School, where for many years, fresh&co has unwaveringly donated its time and resources to supporting the improvement and impact of food culture as well as the future of culinary leaders. fresh&co has employed, trained, and mentored dozens of students from the high school through their internship program, taught classes, hosted field trips to the fresh&co farm, and recently opened the first-of-its-kind student-run full-service VIP room.

"fresh&co has been a longtime fan of Lazarus Lynch and our team has watched with great pride as his career catapulted to success," says George Tenedios, CEO of fresh&co. "Joining together with him occurred organically, as we mutually recognize the importance of continuing to support the mission of the Food and Finance High School. This partnership will provide fresh&co's loyal guests with a truly new, delightful lunch experience as we introduce soul food menu items for the first time."

"Joining forces with fresh&co, a staple of New York City's fast casual dining, has been an honor," says Lynch. "Following the launch of my cookbook, "The Son of a Southern Chef," I set out to connect people around the globe with delicious, homemade food. I'm pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with fresh&co to bring New Yorkers a taste of southern cooking as we also raise awareness of the Food and Finance High School's important vision."

"At the start of each season, we work creatively to determine how best to incorporate our seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients," said Chef Rispoli. "We are thrilled to have a fresh new take on how best to serve these ingredients that are grown right here in the tri-state area, using Lazarus' effervescent, artistic twist for which he's become known."

To celebrate the menu's launch, fresh&co and Lynch are pleased to host a media event on the rooftop of Food and Finance High School on September 25th where guests will be served the new menu while overlooking the Manhattan skyline, listening to a local DJ and receiving a signed copy of Lazarus Lynch's cookbook.

About fresh&co

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2018, fresh&co was established to answer the consumer demand for healthier food options that are easily accessible, affordable, and approachable. fresh&co operates as a healthy fast-casual restaurant focused on serving a diverse chef-inspired menu that offers seasonal items, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options for breakfast, lunch and dinner using all locally sourced ingredients. After growing to 19 corporate locations, fresh&co launched its first franchising development deal, with the first opening in Westchester County, followed by an expansion in Southern Florida.

For more information visit http://www.freshandco.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of fresh&co





