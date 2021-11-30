FRENCH SPIRITS for Holiday Gifting and Celebrating

C'est magnifique! French spirits are a magnificent addition to your home bar and are ideal for gifting. Whether you are a cocktail aficionado, lifting a glass in celebration of the holidays, or gifting friends, family and co-workers, we have four exquisite selections that have whimsical designs and luscious flavors. These bottles also are available to present with fancy tasting tools in beautiful packaging. Just add a bow and voila!

Grande Absente - Bitter, very aromatic and intense, Grande Absente has a 69% abv and it is 138 proof, which is the typical proof point of authentic absinthe recipes. Grand Absente is perfect for lovers of original absinthe seeking the true experience, without sacrificing the taste. Aside from the traditional absinthe ritual, the different plants and absinthe contained in Grande Absente make it an ideal addition to cocktails including the Sazerac. Grande Absente is produced in the South of France, following some of the oldest absinthe recipes and using the highest quality artisanal distillation method. Ingredients are the same as a century and a half ago, including the infamous botanical wormwood.

Pastis Henri Bardouin - Derived from a blend of 65 plants and spices, Henri Bardouin Pastis is based on a secret recipe that has been handed down from generation to generation at the Distilleries de Provence. Henri Bardouin Pastis is defined the "Grand Cru" of pastis. Even though the Provençal soil, plants and spices impart exceptional qualities to HB Pastis, it would be impossible to produce it without other plants and spices from around the globe. In fact, each continent contributes to the quality this beloved pastis. This harmonious blend of flavors offers a rich and refreshing aperitif that stimulates the palate without being overpowering.

Asbente, Absente Refined - In spite of its bitterness, Absente is relatively easy on the palate, thanks to the perfect balance of Wormwood, anise, mint and spices, which gives it a sweet, fresh, and slightly spiced taste. Absente, Absinthe Refined at 110 proof is delightful in so many ways. It can be enjoyed mixed with water as the classic sugar and water mixture with a slotted spoon. Absente is also perfect on the rocks or with crushed ice in aromatic cocktails that include the Mojito. The absinthe is produced in the South of France, following some of the oldest absinthe recipes and using the highest quality artisanal distillation method. Ingredients are the same as a century and a half ago, including the infamous botanical wormwood.

Gin XII - GIN XII recipe is the result of intense research striving to achieve the perfect balance of aromas and flavors. Each botanical and its exact proportion aims to obtain a dry gin with both a rich and authentic palate. In order to maintain dominant juniper notes, GIN XII is made with 12 selected botanicals that complete and reveal the aromas of juniper berries. The final recipe includes 12 ingredients, hence the name, Gin XII. This gin is a standout for its fresh, menthol, floral, slightly spicy notes and lingering flavor. Since Antiquity, Provence is famed for the properties of its botanicals. Gin XII benefits from the soil and climate of the mountains in Provence where windy, sunny conditions force each plant to generate more essential oil in order to survive, thus developing intense aromas. Juniper growing in Upper Provence is known to bear the most flavorful berries of all the European Junipers. Distilleries de Provence created in 1898, has been working with plants and spices for over 120 years, and accumulated the knowledge and heritage to produce the recipe of Gin XII.

Photo Credit: Grande Absinthe cocktail photo by Riccardo Piazza, product photos by Raoul Beltrame