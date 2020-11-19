FIRE PITS, HEATERS & GREAT WINE MAKE Fire Pits, Heaters & Great Wine at NJ WINERIES

Since reopening for outdoor service on June 15 NJ wineries have been a great entertainment resource for those looking to get outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. With plenty of outdoor space, the ability to offer reservations and all wineries following proper safety protocols to provide a healthy and safe environment for patrons, wineries have been a welcome respite during a tumultuous and trying year.

As we head into the holiday season, NJ wineries will continue to offer an opportunity for customers to safely spend a day out with family and friends. Many wineries are now providing fire pits and outdoor heaters for visitors. Those wineries that have their tasting rooms open are operating under the 25% occupancy regulations and following all CDC and social distancing guidelines. Guests are masked except when drinking and all employees are masked and following the proper safety protocols.

"Our wineries have all worked diligently to provide a safe environment for those looking to get out during this horrible pandemic," said Tom Cosentino, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

"By continuing our outdoor service we hope to provide an après-ski experience throughout the winter as most wineries will remain open for outdoor service, providing fire pits, heaters, mulled wine drinks and more."

Many wineries are also providing curbside sales for those just wanting to order and pick up wine for the holiday table.

Guests are encouraged to check with the winery they choose to visit in advance to see what requirements such as reservations and other procedures are required.

And, in getting ready for Thanksgiving, NJ wineries offer plenty of wines to pair with your turkey and trimmings. From Sparkling wines, dry reds and whites to dessert wines, you can pair your entire celebration with wines from the Garden State.

Starting Black Friday and extending through New Year's Eve, the Garden State Wine Growers Association will present the Holiday Wine Experience, highlighting the many events NJ wineries are hosting during the holiday season.

For more information on New Jersey's wines and our wineries visit www.newjerseywines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cedarvale Winery

