FIELDS GOOD CHICKEN Re-opens on 12th Street at University Place in NYC 8/25

Fields Good Chicken (FGC), the New York City-based fast casual, healthy chicken restaurant, will be reopening their location at 24 East 12th Street (at University Place) on Wednesday, August 25th.

To celebrate the reopening of FGC's 12th + U location, the first 15 guests who order in-store on Wednesday, 8/25 will receive a branded FGC tote filled with FGC swag. Those ordering online via the FGC site on Wednesday, 8/25 - Friday, 8/27 can enjoy a complimentary side with the code 12ANDUFGC.



FGC 12th + U originally opened in February 2020. FGC's 12th + U location serves a bird-focused dinner and lunch menu in a laid-back, ski culture-inspired setting. The menu is anchored by founder and CEO Field Failing's original chicken recipes, and new menu items (launched this month) include The Zeus Bowl (mojo thigh, brown rice, cucumber, pickled red onions, pico de gallo + tzatziki), Kale Chicken Caesar (herb breast, chopped kale, shredded parm, parm crisps + Caesar dressing) and Mini Kale Caesar Salad (the perfect accompaniment to an FGC bird!). The full menu can be found here.



All FGC locations, including 12th + U, are currently open for pickup, delivery to most of Manhattan and indoor dining in compliance with city health guidelines.

About Fields Good Chicken

Fields Good Chicken (FGC) is a New York City-based fast casual chicken restaurant that serves healthy and delicious dishes, from whole roasted birds to nourishing chicken plates and creative bowls. FGC is dedicated to sourcing humanely-raised birds from family farms in Pennsylvania's Amish Country and fresh, high quality ingredients for all of its menu items.



Founder and CEO Field Failing, an avid and lifelong skier, cyclist, and runner, found himself frustrated by the lack of quick and nutritious food options to fuel his active lifestyle. This unmet need inspired him to launch FGC in the Financial District in 2014. FGC is a member of 1% for the Planet, partnering with Scenic Hudson to support land preservation in the Hudson Valley, is an active supporter of the Coalition for the Homeless' Camp Homeward Bound, and all of FGC's locations are 100% wind-powered. FGC has six locations in NYC (Maiden Lane, 23rd & Park, 32nd & Madison, 40th & Madison, 52nd & Lexington, 12th & University).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken