FIELDS GOOD CHICKEN Announces New Secret Wing Menu

Fields Good Chicken (FGC), a health-forward, chicken-centric fast casual restaurant with six locations in Manhattan is sharing the news that on National Chicken Wing Day (7/29) the team will drop new wing sauces for guests to enjoy as part of a soon-to-debut, secret wing menu.

Here are the key details about Fields Good Chicken's signature wings, along with info about the new sauces slated to launch on the 29th:

Roasted, Crispy & Never Fried Chicken Wings: Fields Good Chicken's Maple Chipotle Wings (available in quantities of 6 and 12) are made with humanely raised, antibiotic free chicken. Director of Culinary Dan Jackson uses a wet brine (salt, sugar, water and ice), a dry rub (brown sugar, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, ginger powder, and onion powder) and roasts-to-order the wings to ideal crispiness. The wings debuted at FGC's most recently opened locations, 599 Lexington Ave and 24 E 12th Street, earlier this year, and quickly became a staple menu item guests were asking about and craving more options from.

-Wings are available at every FGC location on weekdays after 2pm and all day on weekends

A NEW Secret Menu: On 7/29, Fields Good Chicken will launch a menu of rotating wing sauces for in-the-know guests. Inspired by FGC's staple sauces, folks will be able to specially request FGC's BBQ Sauce, Habanero Mango, or Housemade Hot Sauce to replace the signature Maple Chipotle sauce. Chef Dan Jackson will continue to add new sauces to the lineup to highlight seasonal flavors and complement the crispy wings.

To note, five of Fields Good Chicken locations are currently open, offering outdoor seating, delivery and takeout.

About Fields Good Chicken

Fields Good Chicken (FGC) is a New York City-based fast casual chicken restaurant that serves healthy and delicious dishes, from whole roasted birds to creative salads and bowls. FGC is dedicated to sourcing humanely-raised birds and fresh, high quality ingredients for all of its nourishing menu items. Founder and CEO Field Failing, an avid and lifelong skier, cyclist, and runner, found himself frustrated by the lack of quick and nutritious food options to fuel his active lifestyle. This unmet need inspired him to launch FGC in 2014. FGC's antibiotic-free and humanely-raised chicken is sourced from family farms in Pennsylvania's Amish Country. Field and Director of Culinary Dan Jackson work side-by-side to incorporate the nutrient-dense poultry into hearty and satisfying dishes. Guests can expect a seasonal menu of flavorful plates and bowls, and house made sauces and sides made with fresh, high-quality market ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible - absolutely nothing is fried at FGC.

Fields Good Chicken Locations:

-12th & University: 24 East and 12th Street

-Financial District: 101 Maiden Lane

-32nd & Madison: 148 Madison Ave

-40th & Madison: 26 East 40th Street

-52nd & Lexington: 599 Lexington Ave

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You