FHITTING ROOM, COOKUNITY AND CHEF JJ JOHNSON to Serve Food & Fitness Al Fresco in East Hampton 9/5

Fhitting Room, New York City's leading HIIT and Strength training studio, has partnered with chef-to-consumer personalized meal subscription service, CookUnity, to host a special outdoor workout event. Special guest, James Beard Award-winning chef, JJ Johnson, will co-host the workout classes along with Fhitting Room Head Trainer, Eric Salvador, meet attendees and send everyone home with two CookUnity meals.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 5th, at Fhitting Room's Hamptons pop-up location, The Clubhouse Hamptons at 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. The 45-minute class will be offered at two different times, 8:45 and 10:00 AM, and will have a maximum of 18 attendees for each. With strictly enforced safety protocols and outdoor space, attendees can expect a healthy dose of agility and conditioning work, in addition to high intensity intervals and strength training. No equipment is needed, but those with a dumbbell or kettlebell are welcome to bring one for an added challenge.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with CookUnity, a fellow New York City-based mission-driven brand. With both brands committed to building stronger communities, CookUnity through healthy, handcrafted food and Fhitting Room through personalized, boutique fitness classes, this is a natural partnership. I'm very excited to introduce CookUnity's elevated in-home dining experience and Michelin Star and Master restaurant chefs to our community and could not be more excited to have Chef JJ Johnson be a part of the event," says Kari Saitowitz, Fhitting Room Founder + CEO.

To reserve a spot, please visit https://www.fhittingroom.com/schedule-outdoor. The event can be booked starting at 4:00 PM EST on Sunday, August 23rd. A Hamptons Class credit will need to be purchased to reserve a spot.

Please see below for the list of Fhitting Room's safety protocols:

-Everyone's temperature will be checked upon arrival (including Fhitting Room team); anyone with a reading exceeding 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to stay.

-A mask must be worn upon arrival and in accordance with New York State and CDC guidelines; all Fhitting Room team members will be wearing masks as required by New York State.

-Bring your own towel, mat, and water if you please. None of these items are required.

-Spots will be clearly marked per CDC and New York State social distancing guidelines; after check-in, please go directly to any available spot and chill (or stretch) there until class begins.

-High alcohol content hand sanitizer will be available and must be used upon arrival by all class participants.

-All cues and form correction will be contactless.

About Fhitting Room

Fhitting Room owns and operates three boutique fitness studios in New York City. Specializing in functional high intensity training and strength classes, Fhitting Room's signature programming combines the energy of a killer group workout experience with the attention of a personal training session for a total body workout. With a seasoned team from the world's most successful brands, Fhitting Room has become a leader in programming, talent development, community building, branding and tech-enabled marketing. Fhitting Room also specializes in at-home fitness, offering a two-way interactive virtual workout class platform, Fhitting Room LIVE, and digital subscription service, Fhitting Room On Demand. A powerhouse in the fitness industry, Fhitting Room and its trainers are regularly featured in national, high-profile press. To learn more, visit: www.fhittingroom.com or Follow @FhittingRoom on Instagram.

About CookUnity

CookUnity is the first chef-to-consumer platform, connecting a diverse group of talented chefs with food lovers to create an elevated at-home dining experience. A robust and ever-changing menu of over 200 meals and sides represents the handcrafted work of more than 30 talented chefs focused on ingredient-driven flavor and culinary technique. Through a weekly subscription, consumers can select from a wide array of fully prepared dishes that feature sustainably-sourced proteins and seasonal produce. Believing that healthy food fuels stronger communities, CookUnity contributes to an ongoing partnership and donation with the Food Bank For New York City, the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end food poverty across all five boroughs.

About JJ Johnson

JJ Johnson is a James Beard Award-winning chef best known for his barrier-breaking cuisine connecting the foodways of West Africa and Asia to the Americas. Chef JJ's signature style of combining culturally relevant ingredients with his classically trained cooking and global point of view was inspired by the Caribbean tastes he grew up with, combined with inspiration from his travels.

Recognized by Eater as one of the New Guard of Power in NYC Dining, JJ's brand of creating cultural connections through food is a hallmark of his hospitality group Ingrained Hospitality Concepts, LLC, a collaboration of industry professionals dedicated to creating great restaurants while sharing international cuisine with amazing hospitality.

The restaurant group opened FIELDTRIP, a quick-casual rice bowl shop located in Harlem that highlights rice traditions from around the world with globally-inspired flavors and techniques. JJ is a Chef on Buzzfeed's Tasty platform, a Mastercard Ambassador and a television host on Just Eats with Chef JJ airing for its second season on TV One's network Cleo TV. He is a Forbes 30 Under 30, Eater Young Gun and has been featured on NBC TODAY, GMA, Food and Wine, Esquire magazine, and the New York Times chose Fieldtrip as a Critic's Pick for the Hungry City Column.

Chef JJ published his award-winning first cookbook in spring 2018, "Between Harlem and Heaven: Afro-Asian-American Cooking for Big Nights, Weeknights, and Every Day" (Flatiron Books). He serves on the James Beard Impact Programs Advisory Committee and sits on the junior board of Food Bank for New York City, taking action to end hunger. @chefjj

Photo Credit: Fhitting Room Trainer, Eric Salvador, courtesy of the Fhitting Room

