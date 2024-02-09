FAMIGLIA COTARELLA-An Inspired Italian Winery in Central Italy

Feb. 09, 2024

Famiglia Cotarella is a pioneering winery led by the acclaimed Italian winemakers Riccardo and Renzo Cotarella's daughters, Dominga, Marta, and Enrica. The family has been elevating the reputation of Central Italy's wines to an international level with their expertise. Dominga, Marta, and Enrica are among the rising group of women who are becoming renowned for top-notch wine production.

In Famiglia Cotarella’s Lazio Estate, the winery produces premium reds and whites from native grape varieties such as Roscetto, Bellone and Cesanese, and globally known varieties like Merlot.  The region has proven to have the perfect balance between the Mediterranean coastline climate and the cooler inland Apennine Mountains that is ideal for cultivating grapes.

We had the pleasure of sampling several of Famiglia Cotarella’s wines and recommend them highly to our readers. 

Ferentano Bianco Lazio IGP 2019 - Ferentano owes its name from the archaeological site of Ferento, an ancient Etruscan town, located near the vineyards where this wine is produced. Made from indigenous Roscetto white grapes, this wine has been produced since 1998 as part of Riccardo Cotarella's concerted effort to revitalize this native varietal. This wine exudes soft aromas of banana, pineapple, freshly cut herbs, and vanilla. The taste is rich, delicate and at the same time intense, and delivers a long lingering finish.  To purchase Ferentano Bianco Lazio IGP 2019 visit visit HERE

Sodale 2019 – Produced in Castiglione in Teverina, this wine is composed of 100% Merlot Grapes and the average age of the vines is 15 years. In the glass, it has an intensely red in hue with deep purple reflections. This Merlot the luscious aromas of forest berries, sweet spice and vanilla bean. Round and harmonious on the palate, it has sweet tannins and a non-imposing finish. To purchase Sodale 2019, visit HERE

For more information on Famiglia Cotarella and their portfolio of wines, please visit www.famigliacotarella.it/gb/ 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Famiglia Cotarella

   


 



