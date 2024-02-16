FAMIGLIA CECCHI Produces Top Italian Wines with Passion and Dedication

Picture the rolling vineyards, picturesque landscapes, and the timeless allure of Central Italy. In a world that constantly evolves, there's something completely pleasurable about savoring the classic vibes of regions like Tuscany and Umbria. Get to know a true gem in the world of Italian winemaking, Famiglia Cecchi.

Famiglia Cecchi was established in 1893 when Luigi Cecchi laid the foundation for the company and established their first estate, Cecchi. For generations, the passion, dedication and talent of the family has led Famiglia Cecchi to be renowned for their wines in Italy and globally. Now, with well over a century of experience, the members of the Cecchi family continue to face each day with passion and enthusiasm for winemaking.

Each of the wineries are treasured members of Famiglia Cecchi.

Villa Cerna - Cecchi’s first acquisition in the early ‘60s. In this place, an ancient monastery of the year 1000, the family recognized high potential for viticulture. Following the restoration of the Villa, of great historical value, a winemaking and wine-aging cellar was built at the foot of the hill.

Villa Rosa - Purchased in 2015, Villa Rosa is among the estates with the richest heritage in Castellina in Chianti. Its vineyards truly resonate the essence of the Chianti Classico.

Val Delle Rose - In 1996, Cecchi purchased the Val Delle Rose winery in the small town of Poggio la Mozza, which lies right in the productive heart of the Morellino di Scansano. Here, the Family carried out a small farming revolution, which not only improved the agricultural techniques but also the wine-aging ones.

Tenuta Alzatura - In the late ‘90s the company expanded beyond Tuscan borders to take on a new production venture. The acquisition of the Tenuta Alzatura in the land of the Sagrantino di Montefalco in Umbria, entails a reorganization of the production, agricultural and oenological strategy, in order to adapt to the new reality.

We had the pleasure of tasting two of Famiglia Cecchi’s wines and we know that both of them will delight our readers.

Primocolle Chianti Classico – This highly rated wine is the rock star of the Villa Cerna lineup. It is an every day wine for people that love the culture and cuisine of Italy. Have 2 bottles available! You'll open it as you prepare dinner and need a second bottle by the time you're seated.

Val Delle Rose Litorale Vermentino 2022 - Made with organic grapes, this pale yellow line has the aroma of ripe summer fruits. It has a well-balanced structure with a wonderful freshness on the palate.

For more information on Famiglia Cecchi and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.famigliacecchi.it/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Famiglia Cecchi