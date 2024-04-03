Explore Tenuta Ammiraglia Estate Wines from Frescobaldi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tenuta Ammiraglia Estate, of the prominent Marchesi Frescobaldi portfolio, is a place of unquestionable natural beauty in the Tuscany region. Completely captivating, it is set in a territory that has great potential for the production of high quality wines. Those hailing from this estate are refreshing and bright, the perfect wines to welcome spring.

Tenuta Ammiraglia is in the heart of Maremma, a land warmed by the sun and mitigated by sea breezes from the Tyrrhenian coast creating an exceptional terroir for excellent quality wines. The light bodied rosé and white wines that come from this region are the ideal to sip all spring. They are wonderful on their own, or they pair well with warmer weather dishes like roasted chicken, oysters, and fried clams.

To kick off the season, we invite our readers to explore two of the outstandin expressions from Tenuta Ammiraglia.

Alìe Rosé 2022 (SRP $25) - Alìe is an elegant rosé from the heart of Maremma. Alie is known as a figure of Greek mythology, one of the sea nymphs, a symbol of sensuality and beauty, for which this elegant rosé is named. With a clear and pure color and light ruby reflections, this refined balance between Syrah and Vermentino gives a strong taste of citrus and crispness with aromatic sensations of thyme and sage. These notes make Alìe rosé the ideal companion for poultry dishes like oven roasted chicken or turkey.

Masso Vivo 2022 (SRP: $22) - Masso Vivo is an exotic and intriguing Vermentino with a beautiful straw color. This wine is astonishing with its floral and candied fruit notes, and for its intriguing mineral taste. The fruity notes of pineapple, mango, and citrus are countered by floral notes of blossom and wildflower. On the finish, there are hints of rosemary, making Masso Vivo an excellent wine to pair with seafood like oysters or fried clams.

To learn more about Tenuta Ammiraglia, visit https://www.frescobaldi.com/en/estates/tenuta-ammiraglia

Get to know all of the wines by Marchesi Frescobaldi by visiting https://www.frescobaldi.com/en/

Photo Credit: Frescobaldi



