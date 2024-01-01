Explore GEORGIAN WINES in the New Year

WINES OF GEORGIA for the New Year

By: Jan. 01, 2024

Explore GEORGIAN WINES in the New Year

With all of the exciting holiday celebrations over, it’s time to relax and anticipate the joys of 2024 ahead.  We suggest our readers take some time to discover the rich winemaking of Georgia through the country's indigenous red wines.

Just this past November, 60 Minutes aired an exclusive, double-length segment on Georgian wine titled “Ancient Vines.” It explores Georgia’s wine history, traditions, culture, native grape varieties, and the people committed to bringing Georgian wine to the rest of the world. You can watch the full segment online HERE

Georgia is considered the “cradle of wine” that boasts a wide variety of unique red expressions from over 8,000 years of continuous winemaking.  This transcontinental country located in both West Asia Eastern Europe has certainly proven to have excellent agricultural conditions.  

The leading red grape variety of the region is Saperavi, but with over 525 native grape varieties cultivated across the country and various styles of winemaking, there are many other red wines that deserve to be unearthed and explored for their unique flavors and character. Get to know just three of the grapes that are used for winemaking in Georgia.

Explore GEORGIAN WINES in the New Year

Aleksandrouli (or Aleqsandrouli) - Originating and thriving on the sunny southern calcareous slopes of the Caucasus Mountains in the Racha region of western Georgia, the grape requires a longer growing season as it ripens later than average. Wines produced from Aleksandrouli can be dry to semisweet and are typically low in tannins and amazingly soft, with aromas of raspberry and black cherry.

Kindzmarauli - Created from the well-known Saperavi grape, Kindzmarauli is a naturally semisweet red wine of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), made in the Kindzmarauli micro-viticulture area of the Kakheti region in eastern Georgia. Common flavors of the wine include pronounced black fruit including ripe dark cherries, blackberries, and plums. The wine typically sees plush and velvety tannins.

Shavkapito - A grape indigenous to the Kartli region of eastern Georgia, Shavkapito offers a wide range of expressions based on location. When grown at lower altitudes and in flatter vineyards, the grape produces more full-bodied and intense wines. On the other hand, it produces wines with high acidity, bright fruit, and delicate aromas when cultivated on mountainous slopes. The grape has a shorter growing season and typically shows tasting notes including cherry and herbs across regions.

Wines from Georgia are sure to delight.  We had the opportunity to savor three red wines from top producers that included Silk Road Kindzmarauli Red Semi-sweet 2021 (SRP$17); Chateau Mukhrani Shavkapito 2020 (SRP $30.99); and Bimbili Aleqsandreuli 2019 (SRP $25.99). You can easily find these accessible wines along with many others from Georgia. Explore and enjoy!

Learn about Wines of Georgia by visiting https://winesgeorgia.com/.  

Photo Credit: Wines of Georgia



Explore GEORGIAN WINES in the New Year
