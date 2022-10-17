Experience UNION SQUARE-A Popular Destination for New Yorkers and Tourists

Union Square, the popular destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike, has an interesting 180-year history. It was originally named "Union Place," the intersection of what was once known as Bloomingdale Road and Bowery Road. In 1831, the New York State Legislature authorized it as a public space. Just a few decades later, it became a prestigious park and a hub for gathering. Today, Union Square retains its charm where you can find great shopping, delicious meals, top-notch entertainment and more. It's a place where people of all ages can visit and enjoy.

Here's a "Unique to Union Square" guide with a sampling of destinations to find the perfect dinner reservation, happy hour spot, late-night adventure, or this season's shows and new entertainment debuts to kick-off your evening plans.

(Hidden Lane, Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil)

Explore Your Inner Mixologist and Treat the Taste Buds

-Discover New York's newest hidden gem - Hidden Lane. The bi-level bar, lounge, and outdoor garden is Union Square's ideal entertaining space, after-work hangout spot, and the perfect place to celebrate any special occasion. The picturesque garden, illuminated by beautiful lit up trees, underscores old New York charm.

-Martiny's is one of NYC's buzziest new cocktail bars located in a historic carriage house in the Gramercy area of Union Square.

-Designed by Dutch East, The Library of Distilled Spirits features a collection of over 1,500 bottles produced around the world.

-'Pete's Tavern' is one of New York City's oldest original bars and restaurants, remaining a great cultural landmark. The building, built in 1851, originally housed the Portman Hotel where downstairs on the main floor a "grocery and grog store" was the first drinking establishment, founded in 1864.

-Take advantage of the crisp fall air before the weather turns cold at FREEHOLD in the Park, open through October for its 2nd year, offering a buzzing outdoor venue.

-Enjoy an early taste of the fall harvest from apples to squash, potatoes and rainbow carrots, apple cider donuts and more. GrowNYC's neighborhood Greenmarket is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays + Saturdays year-round.

For Theater-Lovers - There's more to New York City theater than Broadway

This fall season, theaters in Union Square are opening new and unique productions for all to enjoy. From musicals to anniversary seasons and hypnosis, theaters in the district are showcasing stories sure to captivate. Classic Stage Company is bringing back Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical, A Man of No Importance while The Vineyard Theatre and Daryl Roth Theatre also debut something special in Union Square this fall. Full list of shows here.

Arts & Culture Galore

Spend an evening at Fotografiska, a destination to discover world-class photography, eclectic programming, elevated dining and surprising new perspectives: Start the night with dinner at Verōnika tucked away on the second floor of Fotografiska - a place that fosters late-night conversations, moments over a shared meal, and the chance to meet new friends and colleagues within a warm and welcoming environment. Then head to an exhibition at The Museum of Photography where Fotografiska creates powerful and unparalleled rotating displays of photography, spanning various genres, in immersive environments.

(Veronika, Photo Credit: Veronika)

Get to know Union Square better!

Union Square Partnership (USP), a New York City business improvement district (BID) works to ensure the Union Square district's continued growth and success by providing a wide range of services and programs including sanitation, public safety, economic development, marketing + events, and investing in the beautification of Union Square Park.

USP was formed in 1984 as the first New York City BID in the 14th Street-Union Square area. Now led by Executive Director Jennifer Falk, USP advocates for the Union Square-14th Street community to improve the quality of life for all of Union Square's residents, visitors and businesses. USP's work has helped support the nearly 90 new businesses that have opened in Union Square since January 2021.

Photo Credit: Lead Photo, Freehold in the Park by Jane Kratochvil