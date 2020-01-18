Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party 2020

Photo caption: Crumble Catering's Chef Wayne Elias (left) and business partner Chris Diamond (right) are in high gear pleasing the palates for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. For the sixteenth year in a row they will create an unparalleled five-course dining experience for Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish's star studded fundraiser at West Hollywood Park on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Photo Credit: Business Wire

With award season early this year, Crumble Catering's Chef Wayne Elias is already in high gear as the official caterer for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. For the sixteenth year in a row, he will create an unparalleled five-course dining experience at West Hollywood Park on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

This massive one-thousand-meal undertaking is seamlessly executed in three hours by a team of over 150 Crumble Catering staffers tasked with serving Hollywood's biggest A-listers.

Chef Wayne and his business partner Chris Diamond, co-owners of Crumble Catering, and the Los Feliz restaurant Rockwell: Table & Stage continue to be Hollywood's "go-to" culinary team. And when it comes to preparing a mouth-watering and inspirational cuisine, nobody does it better.

Diamond remarked, "There is simply no event that excites us more than being a part of the Elton John AIDS Foundation on a vital cause-driven night for raising funds." He added, "We are always thrilled to create a magical experience on Hollywood's biggest night of the year!"

Chef Wayne works hand in hand with Diamond, his sous-chefs and the Foundation to create a one-of-a-kind menu for the festive gathering of VIPs and donors.

Mammoth digital screens broadcast the Oscar telecast live while fund-raising activities happen during commercial breaks as the five-course dinner is served.

While interior design themes change yearly, West Hollywood Park is transformed into a magical city-within-a-city, with a sprawling array of custom-built connecting pavilions featuring lavish décor, sponsor display, along with state-of-the-art lighting and projection. The army of 150 servers and bartenders is supplemented by a kitchen staff of 70 to make the split-second timing and execution for the night simply flawless.

Elias commented, "This evening is a special night when we have the opportunity to help the EJAF fight the epidemic and create an evening to remember with great food and music at the viewing party. My team and I are so blessed to give back to this charity with our skills and expertise in preparing an amazing meal."

Crumble Catering has catered hundreds of A-list events from Harry Potter to Criminal Minds Beyond Borders, to Creed, Live By Night; along with cast and crew screenings for Argo, Coat of Many Colors, and Cloud Atlas. Most recently Crumble Catering has provided services to major events and premieres for Blade Runner 2049, CHIPs, Jumanji, Paddington 2, Spider-Man Homecoming, Steven Tyler Grammy Viewing Party for Janie's Fund, John Varvatos, Maxfields, and more! Whether it's an elegant dinner for 10, or a major corporate party for 5,000, Crumble Catering can make it effortless and fun. For more information: http://crumblecatering.com/.

About the Elton John Aids Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an AIDS free future. We are committed to no more discrimination. No more HIV infections. No more AIDS deaths. No matter who or where you are.

The Foundation works at all levels to influence change. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts in 23 countries to spread awareness, prevent infections and provide care and treatment for the most marginalized groups. We harness local knowledge and innovation and motivate governments to end AIDS. We will not stop until there is an AIDS free future.

http://www.ejaf.org/.





