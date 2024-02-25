Eat For Good Dinner with Majordōmo and Momofuku Noodle Bar on 3/13

There is an upcoming collaboration dinner between Majordōmo, Dave Chang’s acclaimed Momofuku restaurant, in Los Angeles, and Noodle Bar, Momofuku’s first restaurant in the East Village, celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. This is Majordomo and Noodle Bar’s first-ever east coast collaboration, offering an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime menu.

Taking place at Noodle Bar in the East Village on March 13, 2024, this event is the second collaboration dinner within Eat For Good- a dinner series by Food Bank For New York City that is bringing together New York City’s most renowned culinary talent and acclaimed chefs from across the country for collaboration dinners all to raise money for the organization.

This dinner follows the extreme success of the Eat For Good kickoff dinner, which took place in January and brought together Chef Hillary Sterling and Chef Nancy Silverton, and raised enough funds to provide 300,000 meals to hungry New Yorkers.

Tickets for the Majordōmo x Momofuku Noodle Bar dinner are available now on Resy, and the exclusive menu includes:

Bing & Dips - Chickpea – hozon, carrot chili oil, sardine; American Country Ham; Cultured Butter – buckwheat honey, sel gris

Sugar Snap Peas – horseradish, lemon vinaigrette

Cucumber Salad – scallion, marcona almonds, smoked trout roe

Majordomo Smoked Prime Rib Bun – au jus, horseradish cream

Fried Chicken Wings – hot honey, salsa seca

Majordomo Crispy Rice – sasso yellow chicken, donko shiitake, pea shoots

Noodle Bar Sasso Chicken Noodle – vin jaune, mustard greens

Pot de Crème - feuilletine, dulce de leche, pepita

Eat For Good dinners include collaborations between Este x Ensenada, and Naro x Baroo. More information and updates on these dinners will be available in the months to come.

Photo Credit: Momofuku