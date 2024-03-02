Pre-Easter Brunch at RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE, BERNARDS INN

The Easter Bunny will be making a pre-Easter appearance during brunch offering photos and small surprises for your little ones on Sunday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Red Horse by David Burke, Bernards Inn.

So, hop on over to our special family-friendly, award-winning Easter Bunny Brunch in the lovely Fenwick Ballroom. The newly renovated restaurant was critics’ choice for “Best New Restaurant” by NJ Monthly.

The special buffet brunch is $50++ for adults and $25++ for children 12 and under. Guests can expect a delicious buffet feast that everyone will love with fresh baked breads, croissants, muffins, bagels, fruit platters, soft scrambled eggs, frittatas, breakfast meats, hash brown potatoes, fluffy pancakes and French toast, assorted desserts and more.

For the following Easter Sunday Red Horse by David Burke will serve an upscale Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $75++ for adults and $35++ for children 10 and under. A prix fixe Dinner will follow from 3 to 8 p.m. The prix fixe dinner is $95++ for adults and $35++ for children 10 and under.

Chef David Burke plans a decadent and delicious buffet with seasonal frittatas, scrambled eggs, breakfast meats, potato hash, breakfast breads, French toast bread pudding, assorted pastries, bagels and pastrami salmon board, oysters on the half shell, seafood salad, mustard crusted salmon, marble potatoes, spring asparagus with hollandaise, a carving station with roast leg of lamb, dessert table and more! The dinner menu will be available online soon.

Make your reservations online soon to get your preferred times at https://redhorsebydb.com/restaurant-bernards/.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality