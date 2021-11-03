ESPRESSO Drink Recipes to Warm You

Energize your cocktails and warm up with these four delicious and easy recipes that feature some of your favorite spirits and splash of espresso. Check out the cocktail recipes below. There's a go-to drink here for all espresso fanatics.

Super Espresso

Ingredients:

1 1⁄4 oz Super Punch Jannamico

2 1⁄2 oz Espresso Coffee

1 oz Fresh Cream

Method: Heat the espresso with Super Punch; do not boil. Pour

into glass and top with cooled cream; serve hot.

Varnelli Moretta

Ingredients:

1 oz Espresso

¹⁄³ oz Varnelli

½ oz Varnelli Punch Fantasia ½ oz Italian brandy

Method: Pour all the ingredients in a small pot or in a hot drink glass

and heat by steam wand.

CHV Night Cap

Ingredients:

2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka

1 oz. Chilled Espresso

1⁄2 oz. Coffee Liqueur

1⁄4 oz. Simple Syrup

Method: Add Crystal Head Vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously over ice for 10-15 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with grated dark chocolate and 3 espresso beans.

Black Coffee In Bed

Ingredients:

2 oz. Toschi Nocello

1 Espresso Coffee

2 Dashes of Whipped Cream.

Method: Warm with steam valve and serve with whipped cream on top.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nocello Toschi Nocello