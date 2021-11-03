ESPRESSO Drink Recipes to Warm You
ESPRESSO Drink Recipes
Energize your cocktails and warm up with these four delicious and easy recipes that feature some of your favorite spirits and splash of espresso. Check out the cocktail recipes below. There's a go-to drink here for all espresso fanatics.
Super Espresso
Ingredients:
- 1 1⁄4 oz Super Punch Jannamico
- 2 1⁄2 oz Espresso Coffee
- 1 oz Fresh Cream
Method: Heat the espresso with Super Punch; do not boil. Pour
into glass and top with cooled cream; serve hot.
Varnelli Moretta
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Espresso
- ¹⁄³ oz Varnelli
- ½ oz Varnelli Punch Fantasia ½ oz Italian brandy
Method: Pour all the ingredients in a small pot or in a hot drink glass
and heat by steam wand.
CHV Night Cap
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Crystal Head Vodka
- 1 oz. Chilled Espresso
- 1⁄2 oz. Coffee Liqueur
- 1⁄4 oz. Simple Syrup
Method: Add Crystal Head Vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously over ice for 10-15 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with grated dark chocolate and 3 espresso beans.
Black Coffee In Bed
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Toschi Nocello
- 1 Espresso Coffee
- 2 Dashes of Whipped Cream.
Method: Warm with steam valve and serve with whipped cream on top.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nocello Toschi Nocello