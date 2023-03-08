ESPN Broadcast Live from THE BAR at Moynihan Food Hall

ESPN's "The Michael Kay Show" will broadcast live from The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall on March 10th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm and will be open to the public.

Hosted by New York broadcasting legends Michael Kay and Don La Greca with WWE Network and Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg, the broadcast is sponsored by Boston Beer Company and Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey.

Day-of promotions include:

-Giveaway for four (4) tickets to the BIG EAST Championship game at MSG on March 11th on behalf of Sam Adams and ESPN

-Boston Beer Company will be providing a "pop-a-shot" two-player game, handing out Big East x Sam Adams and Truly koozies, bottle openers and other swag in addition to heavily sampling products including Sam Adams Boston Lager Remastered (which just launched nationally) and the Truly Vodka Seltzer which launched in October.

-ESPN will be handing t-shirts, phone poppers, pens, coasters, and mini stress basketballs.

This coincides with the Big East tournament, with The Bar broadcasting all Big East games on their giant screens in The Food Hall and offering specials including:

-Big East Beer Buckets with 12 cans of East Coast Beers including Narragansett, Coney Island and Sam Adams for $60

Moynihan Food Hall has been receiving quite a bit of attention lately thanks to a slew of new openings including Jacob's Pickles, EAK Ramen, Davey's Ice Cream and Cha Cha Matcha and The Bar at Moynihan has even been called "New York's Hottest Club."

Photo Credit: Fernando Sandoval