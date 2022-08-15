EQUIANO RUM for National Rum Day 8/16 and Recipes to Celebrate

Summer celebrates some of the most beloved spirit holidays including one of our favorites, National Rum Day on Tuesday, August 16.

We want to pass along three easy and delicious classic cocktail recipes from Equiano Rum, the world's first and only African and Caribbean rum dedicated to eradicating modern forms of slavery in honor of its namesake, Olaudah Equiano. This is a rum that you will not only enjoy, but also feel good about supporting the company. Gather your ingredients and start mixing!

Equiano Spiced Mai Tai

Ingredients:

-1oz Equiano Light

-1oz Equiano Original

-0.5oz Orange Curacao

-0.75 oz Pineapple Juice

-0.5oz Coconut puree

-0.5oz Lime Juice

-0.5oz chili honey*

Method: Mix ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake, strain and pour over crushed ice into hurricane glass. Top with Equiano Original Rum. Garnish with pineapple leaf and chili pepper.

Equiano Coquito Mojito

Ingredients:

-2oz Equiano Light

-0.75oz Real Coconut puree

-0.5oz Real Ginger puree

-Mint leaves

-Lime chunks

-Soda Water

Method: Add Rum, coconut, ginger, mint leaves, small lime chunks into a shaker tin. Muddle gently to express lime juice. Add ice and shake well. Pour into Collins glass, add soda float. Garnish with mint sprig, light nutmeg dusting.

Equiano Shaddock's Daiquiri

Ingredients:

-2oz Equiano Light

-1⁄2 oz Fresh lime juice

-1⁄2 Grapefruit Juice

-1⁄2 Sugar syrup

Method: Shake all the ingredients with ice cubes. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a slice of fresh pink grapefruit.

Equiano Original is perfect for mixing, sipping, and savoring. The liquid is a limited batch blend from one of the best emerging distilleries in the world, Gray's in Mauritius, and the world-renowned Barbadian distillery - Foursquare. Bringing these two rum purists together means that Equiano is a 100% natural rum, with no spices, no colorants, no additives and no added sugar. Completely uncompromised, all the rich and deep flavors come from the ex-Cognac and ex-Bourbon casks that the rum tropically matures in, creating an exquisite, modern and matured spirit that is totally unique. It has a rich, amber color and the scent of tropical warmth alongside notes of dried fruits such as raisins combined with sweet toffee, butterscotch, and caramel. The rum has a natural sweetness from a mix of ex-cognac and ex-bourbon casks that it tropically matures in, finishing on a medium sweet note with touches of oak, anise, sweet pepper and a hint of bitter orange peel.

Equiano Light is refreshingly unique, an exceptional blend of lightly aged molasses rum from the Caribbean, fused with fresh sugar cane juice rum from Africa. Challenging the ideas and expectations we have of rum, this exciting offering elevates the category and enriches the taste profile of an often-underrated spirit, silencing any notion that white rums lack the sophistication of their darker counterparts. The rum has a subtle, light golden hue. on the nose it offers a harmonious balance of fresh sugarcane with hints of vanilla, dried light oak and touches of earthy, herbal notes normally associated with sugarcane juice rum. The initial mouthfeel of this light rum is a medium sweet taste of ripe sugarcane, more tropical fruit and citrus peel, layered with green apples, pears and hints of vanilla and light oak on the palate.

ABOUT EQUIANO RUM

Equiano Rum, the world's first African and Caribbean rum company, is a never seen before blend of two cultures, two distilleries and two islands making it a perfect collaboration of east and west. Their two expressions, Equiano Original and Equiano Light are limited batch blends from one of the best emerging distilleries in the world, Gray's in Mauritius, and the world-renowned Barbadian distillery - Foursquare. Bringing these two rum purists together means that Equiano is a 100% natural rum, with no spices, no colorants, no additives and no added sugar. In addition to their premium rums, Equiano is dedicated to giving back in honor of their namesake, abolitionist and freedom fighter Olaudah Equiano. During Equiano Rum's inception in 2018, its four founders pledged to donate five percent of global company profits to ground level freedom and equality projects, annually. In addition, two dollars from each bottle sold directly through the website are automatically added to the grant-giving fund. Thus, The Equiano Rum. Co Foundation was born and the first grant recipient is Anti-Slavery International, an organization that works to eliminate all forms of modern slavery throughout the world.

Find out where to buy Equiano Rum by visiting equianorum.passionspirits.com.

The Equiano Original SRP per unit is $59.99 and the Equiano Light SRP per unit is $45.99.

