Döner Haus Brings Real German Döner Kebabs to NYC in the East Village

Located in the East Village, Döner Haus is a passion project from Nikolaus von Solodkoff that brings real German-style Döner kebabs to New York City. Nikolaus, born in Germany, moved to New York City in 2010 and always dreamed of bringing “the real German Döner” to the US. The German Döner originated in the 1950’s when Turkish immigrants arrived in Germany and created their own version of the kebab using German ingredients alongside Turkish seasonings and flatbread. Döner Haus is the product of tireless research – everything has been meticulously planned to ensure an affordable, consistent, and high-quality product that is served just minutes after ordering.

The Döner Haus team began with laying out each aspect of the business and hiring chefs to create authentic and healthy kebabs, perfected through several iterations of tastings with 100 taste testers each. Together, they collaborated to create the restaurant as a flagship model for franchising. Döner Haus is a small, walk-up storefront with a kitchen designed for efficiency, with one side catering to window service customers and the other exclusively catering to delivery. Döner Haus utilizes five top-of-the-line gyro broilers, three reserved for in-person customers and two for online orders. This way, there is no interruption of workflow during peak hours.

On top of that, Döner Haus always tries to keep it authentic. They do things the German way— pay their staff a living wage and never expect a tip. It is important to Nikolaus that the staff are not only getting paid what they deserve, but that the customers never feel obligated to tip. He wants to get rid of the passive-aggressive flip of the tablet and wants customers to leave guilt free, knowing that the prices on the menu reflect the living wages being paid and that tip is never required.

Driven by the mantra, “we do one thing and do it right,” Döner Haus offers only three menu items: Döner Kebab, Döner Box and Haus Fries. The main focus of the limited menu is to deliver healthy fast-food especially geared to a young, spirited crowd. All of Döner Haus’s gyro cones are produced exclusively for them by a German-Turkish manufacturer. Their crown jewel, Beef Döner, uses 100% Choice Top Round Inside Greater Omaha Beef that is cut into thin slices, marinated for 48 hours, and then stacked together. Also offered is Chicken Döner, made from leg meat and marinated for 48 hours, and a Vegan Döner will be available soon. All the gyro cones have no fillers of any kind, such as wheat or soy, they are 100% meat and 100% halal. That way, Döner Haus can bring delicious, authentic German-style Döner kebabs to everyone.

Menu: Döner kebab is a crispy Turkish style bread-pocket made specifically for Döner Haus overstuffed with the customer’s choice of meat, layered with locally sourced vegetables, and lathered with garlic sauce, ensuring that each bite delivers perfection; Döner Box includes a choice of shaved meat served over Haus Fries and salad; and Haus Fries, fries made incredibly crispy and with a signature German-Turkish seasoning bringing an entirely unique flavor palate to New York.

Döner Haus offers several promotions for its opening, including discounts for all uniformed city workers.

Döner Haus is located at 240 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003. Visit their web site at www.doner.haus or phone 646-590-2564. Follow them on Instagram @realdonerhaus. Hours are Monday to Wednesday from 11 am to 11 pm and Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 1 am. They are closed on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Döner Haus