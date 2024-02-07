David Burke’s 3 Jersey Shore Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Celebrate your love at Chef David Burke’s outstanding Jersey Shore restaurants. Red Horse by David Burke, THE GOAT by David Burke, and DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke.

Each of his Jersey Shore restaurants embrace a uniquely different concept featuring creative menus at iconic locations all offering the same high level of service and extraordinary, world-class dining experience that David Burke fans have come to love and expect. Return to your favorite or try another one!

Not to leave out our single ladies, on February 13, Galentine’s Day, many of Chef Burke’s restaurants have designed activities or specials for you and your besties to celebrate your enduring “gal” friendships.



Red Horse by David Burke, 26 Ridge Road, Rumson, NJ

www.redhorsebydb.com

(732) 576-3400

Social Media @redhorsebydb

Tuesday, February 13 Galentine’s Day Happy Hour All Night in bar/lounge with special Galentine cocktail, Select Wines by the Glass $10; Beers $6; Cocktails $10 (Martinis +$2) and Bar Bites and Sushi Rolls.

Wednesday, February 14, Valentine's Day Three-course Prix Fixe plus Amuse $135++



Out of the gate Red Horse by David Burke was selected “Best New Restaurants” by NJ Monthly and one of “30 Best New Jersey Restaurants” by NJ Monthly. Once home to the legendary Fromagerie, Chef Burke worked as a teen as a line cook there learning the fundamentals of French cooking and hospitality from the brothers Markus and Hubert Peter. This elegant retrofitted Victorian is brimming with original contemporary artwork with an equine theme including the namesake painting Red Horse by Tuan Tran. Chef Burke purchased the painting in the early gloomy days of the pandemic in New Hope, PA. He bought it knowing the image would one day become a theme for his restaurants, and indeed it has. The chic Modern American steakhouse and sushi bar loft was named “Best New Restaurant” and “Best Steakhouse in NJ” by Star Ledger. Private dining available in the authentic wine room.



THE GOAT by David Burke, 1411 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735

www.thegoatbydb.com

(732) 264-5222 hello@thegoatbydb.com

Social Media: @thegoatbydb

Tuesday, February 13, Galentine’s Day Happy Hour in the Bar, Featured Cocktail: Love Potion No. 36, Happy Hour Specials.

Rom-Com Trivia Night! Three-course Prix Fixe $39++ with prizes! $5 Beers $8 Glasses of Wine in the Chandelier Room.

Wednesday, February 14, Valentine's Day a la carte dinner featuring a new menu!

The Goat by David Burke is a casual tavern with great food, drinks and a fun vibe serving a modern American-Italian menu. THE GOAT by David Burke recently received a three-star review by NJ Monthly, saying the restaurant with its big and varied menu shows“sassy confidence” and a neighborhood following. Chef Burke creates delicious innovative interpretations centered around the tavern’s custom-made wood-fired oven. The restaurant designed by celebrity Chef Burke, a Hazlet native, has quickly become a favorite, neighborhood spot with 110 seats in a variety of dining areas. The lively bar and dining room are busy even on traditionally slower days. Check the website for bingo and trivia nights, monthly comedy nights, wine dinners and Chef Burke’s popular Dinner in the Dark sensory blindfolded dinners in the Chandelier Room. Chandelier Room, with several massive, crystal chandeliers that Chef Burke rescued from a Middletown estate, is available for private social and business events. Outdoor seasonal dining is available on the semi-protected porch during warmer seasons and is dog friendly.

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke, 1485 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright, NJ

www.drifthousedb.com

(732) 530-9760

info@drifthousedb.com

Social media @drifthousedb

Tuesday, February 13, Galentine’s Happy Hour in Bar/Lounge Select Wines by the Glass $10; Draft Beers $6; Select Spirits $10 (Martinis +$2) plus Bar Menu 4 p.m. – close.

Wednesday, February 14, Valentine's Day Three-course Prix Fixe Menu $95++

Drifthouse by David Burke is Sea Bright’s only oceanfront restaurant serving a Coastal Italian-Mediterranean menu, raw bar, full-service bar, artisan cocktails, boutique wine list paired with a delectable menu that includes Chef Burke’s Pink Himalayan salt-aged steaks, superbly fresh lobster and oysters plucked from custom-made tanks, house-made pasta, chicken and a wide assortment of the freshest seafood amidst the dining room with a chic, beachy décor. Voted Best New Restaurant by NJ Monthly and Star Ledger. Seasonal outdoor deck with stunning views of ocean to the east and sunsets over the Shrewsbury River to the west. Private events available in the Gallery Room for up to 60 seated guests with ocean views and an authentic, cozy wood-burning fireplace for cooler months.

Holiday offerings, serving hours and prices vary in each restaurant, please check your preferred venue's website. All Chef Burke’s restaurants book-up early, so make your reservations online soon to secure a preferred time.

You can follow Chef Burke on social media @chefdavidburke and visit his web site www.chefdavidburke.com.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality