DRY JANUARY and Exceptional Non-Alcoholic Drink Recipes to Enjoy

For many, "Dry January" is a chance to take a break from drinking alcohol after all of the holiday festivities and parties. It all started in the United Kingdom as a public health campaign but the concept has quickly spread to other areas of the world including the United States. By taking a break from drinking alcohol, you can make a change in some of your habits that help to usher in 2020.

Stay social and enjoy your beverages! Here are some of NYC's best non-alcoholic cocktails with recipes to try. They include a refreshing tea-based elixir from two-time Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser's, The Loyal; a vegetal mule riff from Williamsburg's, The Hoxton; a carrot spritz from The Fat Radish; and a minty highball from Modern Chinese restaurant, RedFarm.

Focus by Amy Racine, The Loyal

Ingredients:

-3 oz lemon verbena tea

-1 oz lime juice

-1.25 oz ginger syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with a ginger candy.

On The Wagon Off the Road by Kendall Atkerson, The Hoxton, Williamsburg

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Kin High Rhode

-.75 oz strawberry rhubarb syrup*

-.5 oz lime juice

Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker except ginger beer. Add ice and shake. Strain into a mule mug with ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with toasted rosemary sprig.

Strawberry Rhubarb syrup*

-4 stalks of rhubarb

-1Q strawberries

-1Q sugar

-1Q water

Cook for 45 minutes and strain

Carrot Aperol Spritz by Gaby Mlynarczyk, Beverage Director, The Fat Radish

Ingredients:

-3 oz fresh carrot juice

-1 oz ginger syrup (ginger root that's blended with simple syrup)

-.75 oz fresh lemon juice

-1 drop vanilla extract

-1.5 oz Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

Method: Add all ingredients except ginger beer into shaker and shake hard for 5 seconds with 5 ice cubes. Pour ginger beer into shaker and strain into chilled ice filled glass. Garnish with carrot curls/sprig parsley.

Seldom in the DayLight by Shawn Chen, Beverage Director, RedFarm and Decoy

Ingredients:

-3 oz Fever-Tree Club Soda

-1 oz lime juice

-1.5 oz sugarcane juice

-3x lime wedges

-5-6 mint leaves

Method: Lightly muddle lime wedges in the bottom of the glass, smack mint, add lime juice, sugarcane juice, and top with Fever-Tree Club Soda. Garnish with sugarcane stick and mint sprig.

For our readers that would like to know more about Fever-Tree, a brand of mixers that is in many of the drinks, please visit https://fever-tree.com/en_US.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Venues





