DRY JANUARY and Exceptional Non-Alcoholic Drink Recipes to Enjoy
For many, "Dry January" is a chance to take a break from drinking alcohol after all of the holiday festivities and parties. It all started in the United Kingdom as a public health campaign but the concept has quickly spread to other areas of the world including the United States. By taking a break from drinking alcohol, you can make a change in some of your habits that help to usher in 2020.
Stay social and enjoy your beverages! Here are some of NYC's best non-alcoholic cocktails with recipes to try. They include a refreshing tea-based elixir from two-time Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser's, The Loyal; a vegetal mule riff from Williamsburg's, The Hoxton; a carrot spritz from The Fat Radish; and a minty highball from Modern Chinese restaurant, RedFarm.
Focus by Amy Racine, The Loyal
Ingredients:
-3 oz lemon verbena tea
-1 oz lime juice
-1.25 oz ginger syrup
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with a ginger candy.
On The Wagon Off the Road by Kendall Atkerson, The Hoxton, Williamsburg
Ingredients:
-1.5 oz Kin High Rhode
-.75 oz strawberry rhubarb syrup*
-.5 oz lime juice
Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker except ginger beer. Add ice and shake. Strain into a mule mug with ice. Top with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Garnish with toasted rosemary sprig.
Strawberry Rhubarb syrup*
-4 stalks of rhubarb
-1Q strawberries
-1Q sugar
-1Q water
Cook for 45 minutes and strain
Carrot Aperol Spritz by Gaby Mlynarczyk, Beverage Director, The Fat Radish
Ingredients:
-3 oz fresh carrot juice
-1 oz ginger syrup (ginger root that's blended with simple syrup)
-.75 oz fresh lemon juice
-1 drop vanilla extract
-1.5 oz Fever-Tree Ginger Beer
Method: Add all ingredients except ginger beer into shaker and shake hard for 5 seconds with 5 ice cubes. Pour ginger beer into shaker and strain into chilled ice filled glass. Garnish with carrot curls/sprig parsley.
Seldom in the DayLight by Shawn Chen, Beverage Director, RedFarm and Decoy
Ingredients:
-3 oz Fever-Tree Club Soda
-1 oz lime juice
-1.5 oz sugarcane juice
-3x lime wedges
-5-6 mint leaves
Method: Lightly muddle lime wedges in the bottom of the glass, smack mint, add lime juice, sugarcane juice, and top with Fever-Tree Club Soda. Garnish with sugarcane stick and mint sprig.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Venues