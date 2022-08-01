Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 1, 2022  
Côtes du Rhône Wines for Quality and Value

With the summer season, wine lovers everywhere are switching from reds to cool, refreshing whites and rosés to enjoy in the warm weather. One of the best regions to look to is France's Côtes du Rhône with its outstanding qualities.

The region boasts diversity as the wines are produced in 171 communities on rich and varied terroirs. Côtes du Rhône is known for wines made from blends of the region's grape varieties, such as Syrah, Grenache and Mourvèdre for the reds and rosés. Whites are crafted primarily from Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne, as well as Bourboulenc, Clairette and Grenache Blanc. Côtes du Rhône represents the entry point, and produces easy-drinking wines. Côtes du Rhône Villages is the next step up in terms of sophistication and distinctiveness. Côtes du Rhône Villages, with a geographic indication that comes from 22 communes, are officially recognized for their specific terroir.

The wines can accompany a wide variety of dishes. For instance, whites are often textured and aromatic, and pair well with fish like red snapper, sea bass or sushi, grilled shrimp or chicken, goat or Comté cheeses, and with dishes like seafood paella. As Côtes du Rhône rosés are usually fuller and rounder than other light-bodied versions, they do well with richer seafood like salmon or lobster, grilled pork, stuffed vegetables and spicy Asian or Middle Eastern dishes.

Many of our readers have value in mind and wines from Côtes du Rhône are widely accessible at reasonable price points. While many may think of the delicious reds of the region, Côtes du Rhône whites and rosés are worth seeking. With most wines at a price point of less than $20, these wines pack centuries of winemaking knowledge and experience into each bottle, making them some of the best and most affordable wines the world has to offer.

Break out their grill, host a picnic, or gather the family to explore these crisp and refreshing wines from Côtes du Rhône. Check out just three of the many selections that you can discover.

M. Chapoutier - Côtes du Rhône Belleruche Rosé AOC 2021

The distinctive pale pink color is highlighted by subtle bluish tints. The delightful aroma of red fruit is complemented by the scent of tropical fruits. This delicate wine is fresh on the palate with a lingering finish that extends your enjoyment.

Domaine de Galuval Domal - Côtes du Rhône Villages Blanc Le Coq Volant AOC 2020

This wine is made with a quartet of local grapes, consisting of white Grenache, Viognier, Roussanne and Clairette. The varietals have given this white wine a stunning balance. It is a very aromatic and elegant wine with subtle floral notes. The 2020 vintage is a golden yellow color with a tint of green highlights. With a scent of honeysuckle on the nose it is at first smooth and delicate on the palate with a long, bright finish.

Maison Sinnae - Côtes du Rhône Villages Laudun Blanc Elements Luna AOC 2020

The wine is comprised primarily of Grenache Blanche and Clairette Blanche. This lovely wine has a vibrant pale yellow color with subtle green reflections. On the nose there are notes of citrus fruits and acacia flowers. On the palate it has a delicate style and a beautiful length that combines the freshness of almonds with fruity notes of white pear.

For more information on the wines of Côtes du Rhône, please visit https://www.cotesdurhone.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Inter Rhone



Côtes du Rhône Wines for Quality and Value
