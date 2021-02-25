Cooking Time: Cauliflower Garlic Knots with CAULI CRUNCH by Paula Hankin

Cauli Crunch is the bread-free cooking crumbs made from all-natural cauliflower. As a better for you bread crumb alternative, Cauli Crunch supports a healthier lifestyle and it is gluten-free, non-GMO, all natural, kosher and vegan.



We have a recipe using Cauli Crunch from Celebrity Chef Paula Hankin. She is a private and small events chef, a culinary consultant, and a recipe developer. Paula's many clients include Ryan Seacrest, Alex Rodriguez, 50 Cent, Vanessa Lachey, Kevin Love, and Kristen Taekman among others. She collaborates with global corporations, fashion brands, film houses and media, such as Microsoft, American Media Inc., and KIND Snacks. Paula has been featured in People, Shape, Glamour, Men's Fitness, OK!, and Bravo's Pregnant in Heels.

We know our readers will enjoy making one of Paula's fabulous recipes using Cauli Crunch. She stated, "I live in the heart of Brooklyn, so garlic knots are close to my heart. Made primarily from cauliflower and Cauli Crunch breadcrumbs, this bread-free alternative to your favorite takeout snack hits the spot without weighing you down. A surefire hit for gluten free New Yorkers, like me!"

Cauliflower Garlic "Knots"

Ingredients:

-10 Cauliflower florets (short stems)

-2 Eggs beaten

-1 Cup of Cauli Crunch Taste of Italy

-4 Tablespoons of grated parmesan cheese

-3 Tablespoons of parsley

-4 Tablespoons of your favorite cooking oil (I love avocado oil)

-1 Tablespoon red pepper flakes (*to taste)

-Favorite tomato sauce (store bought or homemade) for dipping (*optional)



Directions:

Add 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan to the Cauli Crunch bread crumbs, and mix. Dip each of the florets into the beaten eggs, then roll them into the Cauli Crunch mixture. Heat oil over medium-high heat. The florets should cook in 6 minutes (3 minutes on each side). Plate by sprinkling florets with parmesan, parsley, and red pepper. Serve with your favorite tomato sauce on the side.

About Cauli Crunch

Moms and health-conscious enthusiasts alike are rethinking classic dishes such as chicken tenders, crunchy mac n' cheese and casseroles by giving them a veggie twist. Cauli Crunch crumbs are only 100 calories per serving, adding the same crunch but with more flavor than panko bread crumbs to meals, snacks and even desserts. Cauli Crunch has a similar consistency to panko bread crumbs, but is a healthier option.



Flavorful options include Original Crumbs, Taste of Italy and 7 Spice for today's health-conscious families. Cauli Crunch is available at local Whole Foods markets near you and coming soon to a variety of marketplaces. For more information, please visit https://caulicrunch.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cauli Crunch and Paula Hankin