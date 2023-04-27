Cookbook Author, Rick Martinez Collaborates with NYC Restaurants

Rick Martinez, the celebrated cookbook author, New York Times best seller, and food personality will be in NYC during the week of May 1st to celebrate the one year anniversary of his best selling cookbook Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico and to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

During this week, Rick will collaborate with some of the most popular restaurants in the city. The lineup of events includes:

-Cemita Poblana Torta w/ S&P Lunch [Available May 1st -7th] - S&P Lunch, the cult favorite sandwich shop (which was recently named one of New York Times' 100 Best New Restaurants in New York City), is collaborating with Rick to offer a Cemita Poblana Torta a fried pork cutlet sandwich topped with ham, avocado, and strands of fresh queso Oaxaca.

-Ice Cream Collab w/ Caffè Panna [Available May 3rd - May 5th] - Caffè Panna is offering specialty flavors inspired by Rick's recipes including Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate, Horchata and Chocolate Champurrado, all inspired by popular beverages from Mexico.

Mole Tasting at The Platform by JBF [May 3rd from 7-9PM] - In partnership with James Beard Foundation at their new Pier 57 food hall, Rick will host a mole tasting, highlighting 3 different moles, all paired with Mexican wines. Tickets will be available shortly here.

Dinner collab w/ Zou Zou's [May 4th] - Rick and Chef Juliana Latif of lively Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Zou Zou's collaborate for a special menu highlighting recipes from his cookbook like Gaspacho Moreliano and Tacos Árabes. Reservations are available through Open Table.

Cinco de Mayo Lunch Party @ Yellow Rose - Rick is taking it back to his Texas roots for a one-day only Tex-Mex-inspired lunch w/ Yellow Rose, including dishes like Bob Armstrong chili con queso and barbacoa tortas, and featuring a live mariachi band! Reservations available through Resy.

Rick Martínez is the beloved cook, food personality and author behind the New York Times best selling cookbook, Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico, along with the host of the companion video series Mi Cocina and Sweet Heat, both on the Food52 YouTube channel and Pruébalo on the Babish Culinary Universe channel. He co-hosts the Borderline Salty podcast with Carla Lalli Music, is a regular contributor to The New York Times, and hosts Culinary Workshops for the Magnolia Network. He currently resides in Mazatlán with his dog, Choco, where he cooks, eats, and enjoys the Mexican Pacific coast.

Photo Credit: Ren Fuller