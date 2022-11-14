CleanCo-A Non-Alcoholic Spirit Alternative and Drink Recipes

When your group gathers, some of your guests will like drink that is sure to please but does not use spirits. Get to know CleanCo, a leading non-alcoholic spirit alternative. And if you're looking to trade a boozy cocktail time, look no further than a clean happy hour, which can happen any time of the day and won't leave you with that sluggish feeling or a hangover the next morning.

CleanCo wants you to imbibe smarter and cleaner so you can enjoy the rest of your day and take on the evening. Studies show that the average person spends 252 hours a year with a hangover, so why not enjoy a delicious cocktail that tastes like the real thing during happy hour, but without the dreaded after-effects of overindulging on alcohol?

If you're looking for something festive for the fall season, try your hand at making the Clean Apple Mule. Made with a spiced apple vodka alternative, Clean V, ginger beer, and lime, which are sure to give you a taste of autumn with a CleanCo twist. Ranch water took the Internet by storm last year, so why not mix up a clean version that tastes just like the real thing but is much better for you. The Clean Ranch Water is easily made with Clean T, club soda, and a lime wedge for that simple yet delicious flavor to amp up any happy hour.

Try mixing up one of these CleanCo cocktails.

Clean Ranch Water

Ingredients:

· 2 oz CleanCo Clean T

· 4 oz club soda

· 1 lime wedge, squeezed

Method: Add Clean T, club soda and lime juice to a tall glass. Then add ice along with a lime slice so that the garnish is layered throughout the length of the drink. Save one lime slice to place on top.

Clean Apple Mule

Ingredients:

CleanCo Clean V 2 oz

4 oz ginger beer

1 lime wedge squeezed

Method: Add Clean V and ginger beer to a tall glass, then add ice along with a lime slice so that the garnish is layered throughout the length of the drink. Save one lime slice to place on top.

For more information on CleanCo, please visit https://www.drinkclean.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CleanCo