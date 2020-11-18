Chef Wolfgang Puck And Sommelier Jon McDaniel Host THANKSGIVING AND ROSE: A PERFECT PAIRING

On November 19, 2020, Provence Rosé Group (PRG) will present "A Perfect Pairing," a special virtual Thanksgiving and rosé wine event featuring renowned chef Wolfgang Puck and Food & Wine Magazine's 2018 Sommelier of the Year Jon McDaniel, the announcement was made today by PRG CEO Bob Gaudreau.

"A Perfect Pairing," will premiere virtually worldwide at 4:30 PM PST/7:30 PM EST on online platforms, including Château de Berne's Facebook, and others, and will be available post premiere to watch throughout the holiday season.

https://youtu.be/GqdqTCCh9cw

"We are honored to be working with the world's most celebrated chef Wolfgang Puck, and rising sommelier star Jon McDaniel, to present 'A Perfect Pairing,'" comments Gaudreau. "We feel it truly is a perfect pairing on all levels, Chef Puck and Jon with excellence in food and wine."

Live from the kitchen of WP Test Kitchen at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, Chef Puck will demonstrate his favorite traditional Thanksgiving recipes with award-winning sommelier Jon McDaniel offering up the top rosé pairings by Château de Berne, including Inspiration, Romance and Ultimate Provence wines.

The Thanksgiving-themed event will air virtually on Thursday, November 19, 2020 online on various channels including Château de Berne's official Website and Facebook page, Jon McDaniel's Facebook page, and others.

The name Wolfgang Puck is synonymous with the best of restaurant hospitality and the ultimate in all aspects of the culinary arts. The famed chef has built a brand that encompasses three companies: Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Wolfgang Puck Catering and Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, Inc.

Wolfgang Puck was born in Austria and began cooking alongside his mother at a very young age. A chef herself, she encouraged Wolfgang and inspired his passion for food. So driven and inquisitive to learn, he started his formal training when he was just fourteen years old. As a young chef, he worked in some of France's greatest restaurants, including Maxim's in Paris, the Hotel de Paris in Monaco, and the Michelin 2-starred L'Oustau de Baumanière in Provence.

At the age of 24, Wolfgang took the advice of a friend and left Europe for the United States. His first job was at the restaurant La Tour in Indianapolis, where he worked from 1973 to 1975. In 1975, Wolfgang came to Los Angeles and very quickly garnered the attention of the Hollywood elite as chef of Ma Maison in West Hollywood. He had an innate understanding of the potential for California cuisine, and was pivotal in its rise to national attention during the late 1970s.

After leaving Ma Maison, Wolfgang opened his first flagship restaurant, Spago, in 1982. Located in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, Spago was an instant success and culinary phenomenon. Wolfgang and Spago earned many accolades during its popular eighteen years in West Hollywood, including winning the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Chef of the Year in 1991 and 1998, and the James Beard Foundation Award for Restaurant of the Year in 1994. Wolfgang is the only chef to have won the Outstanding Chef of the Year Award multiple times.

Today, the award-winning restaurants in the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group include Spago (Beverly Hills, Istanbul, Las Vegas, Maui and Singapore); CUT (Bahrain, Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, London, Singapore, New York City, Doha, Washington, D.C. (2019)); Chinois (Santa Monica); Cucina by Wolfgang Puck (Las Vegas); Five Sixty (Dallas); The Source by Wolfgang Puck (Washington, DC); Lupo by Wolfgang Puck (Las Vegas); Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles); re/Asian Cuisine (Bahrain); Wolfgang Puck American Grille (Atlantic City); Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill (Las Vegas, Summerlin and Los Angeles); Wolfgang Puck Pizzeria & Cucina (Detroit); Wolfgang Puck Steak (Detroit); and WP 24 and WP Test Kitchen (Los Angeles).

Jon McDaniel is the founder and CEO of Second City Soil, a Chicago-based wine consultancy with the mission of growing Chicago's wine culture through winery and restaurant marketing and educational partnerships. Jon is recognized as one of the top wine professionals in the U.S., having worked in every facet of the business - from creating high-profile wine programs at several internationally acclaimed restaurants, to developing revenue-generating brand growth for numerous wineries around the world. Through Second City Soil, he also works with multiple wineries, international organizations and global wine festivals as an ambassador on marketing, education and sales development.

Winner of Food & Wine Magazine's Sommelier of the Year in 2018, Wine Enthusiast "40 Under 40 Tastemakers" in 2017 and Riedel Crystal International Sommelier of the Month in November of 2016, he was recently named the United States Academy Chair for "World's Best Vineyards". Jon has been featured in Wine Spectator, Wine & Spirits Magazine, Forbes and World of Fine Wine Magazine. In 2016 and 2017, five of World of Fine Wine Magazine's Top 100 Wine Lists in the World were under McDaniel's direction.

In 2015, he was knighted into the Order of Snodar in Valpolicella, Italy and knighted into the Ordine dei Cavalieri del Tartufo e dei Vini d'Alba in 2019. He is an Adjunct Professor of hospitality management at Roosevelt University in Chicago, a Hospitality Fellowship Chair at The University of Texas at Austin and the owner and winemaker of Amos Cellars, a critically acclaimed Sonoma County wine brand.

His new project, The Vine Hive, a global wine consultancy firm with the mission of bringing the wine community together for local, national and global wine campaigns and digital content promotion, is currently in development. He also is the Secretary and sits on the board of the United Sommeliers Foundation, an organization founded in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis to help raise funds for out of work and in-need wine professionals.

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, Provence Rosé Group's U.S. portfolio includes rosé wines from Château de Berne. Located in Lorgues, France, Château de Berne is a luxurious and charming Relais & Chateaux five-star Hotel property, featuring a Cinq Mondes spa, cooking school, and two restaurants, including Michelin-starred restaurant Le Jardin de Berne and Le Bistro. Chateau de Berne also offers hiking, biking and a variety of events including fairs and concerts and is known as one of the leading wine tourism destinations in Provence. Located just 30 minutes from the outskirts of St Tropez is Ultimate Provence, a unique wine estate designed by award-winning, Monaco-based architects Humbert & Poyet. The estate features world-class accommodations, the trendy Atmos restaurant and bar and an amazing vineyard that produces Syrah-led UP rosé.

For more information, please visit https://provencerose.com.

Photo Credit: Château de Berne and Wolfgang Puck.

