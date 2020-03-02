Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Pinyo Saewu of HAKKASAN LAS VEGAS

Executive Chef Pinyo Saewu has been an integral part of Hakkasan Las Vegas' team for seven years, starting as a senior sous chef when the restaurant opened in 2013. He was promoted to the position of chef de cuisine in 2018 and finally was appointed as executive chef in 2020. Prior to arriving in Las Vegas, Chef Pinyo helped launch Hakkasan's San Francisco and Dubai locations in 2011 and 2012 respectively. He was raised in Thailand and has extensive experience in cooking Chinese cuisines there. It was in Thailand where he developed a passion for cooking by working at his parents' Chinese restaurant. In 2004, he began his professional journey, taking up prep and line cook positions throughout Bangkok to work his way up and build valuable experience.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Pinyo Saewu for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I was raised in Thailand in a restaurant family, so I grew up around kitchens and would help my parents prepare food as a teenager. I had developed a passion for the culinary arts and wanted to continue cooking even after our family restaurant closed, so I sought out jobs at Chinese restaurants throughout Bangkok and started to work my way up the kitchen.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My mom is my first mentor in the kitchen. We spent a lot of time cooking together, and she taught me the basics of Chinese cooking. Working in Thailand, I received a lot of invaluable mentorship from the chefs at my restaurants. Similarly, once I moved to the United States and started working at Hakkasan, I learned so much from our culinary teams. Every chef here had such incredible attention to detail, and it was something I worked hard to emulate as I rose the ranks.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Because of my background, my main culinary influences are Chinese and Thai. I also had to privilege of training in Singapore, where I had the opportunity to dive more deeply into broader Southeast Asian cuisines and techniques.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I think my experience and my core values sets me apart. I have been cooking for 17 years, but I still think of myself as a student in the kitchen. Humility is such an important trait to have, both as a leader and as a chef. I want to grow with my team of cooks, foster an environment that encourages open communication and learn from them while they learn from me. That kind of attitude and work ethic helps me stay meticulous about my cooking and maintain the standard of perfection that guests expect when they visit Hakkasan.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is Peking duck, one of China's national dishes. Peking duck is notoriously hard to perfect, since the skin should be crispy while the meat stays juicy and tender. It is one of our signature dishes at Hakkasan, and we serve it with thin pancakes, vegetables and hoisin sauce. It's an incredible explosion of flavors and textures, and I absolutely love it.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Hakkasan is a global restaurant brand that specializes in modern Chinese fine-dining, melding traditional culinary techniques with the finest ingredients for a timeless and classic menu. The brand originated in London at Hanway Place in 2001 and has since expanded throughout the world. Hakkasan Las Vegas, which opened in 2013, similarly serves distinctive Cantonese cuisine and a world-class wine and mixology program in a dramatic, chic setting.

Hakkasan Las Vegas is located inside the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, 3799 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. For more information, please visit https://hakkasan.com/las-vegas/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Pinyo Saewu





