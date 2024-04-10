Chef Spotlight: Chef Sol Han of LittleMad in NoMad

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Born in Korea and raised in New York, chef Sol Han spent the last decade working in acclaimed New York restaurants, including Michelin-starred Le CouCou and Ai Fiori under James Beard award-nominated Michael White. Chef Sol’s debut restaurant, LittleMad reflects his unique cooking perspective, combining his Korean heritage and favorite nostalgic dishes with his training in French and Italian kitchens to redefine what “New American” cuisine can be. Since its opening, LittleMad continues to be well received with favorable reviews from The New Yorker, Infatuation, and Eater NY. Han's work has been recognized in the culinary world. He was a James Beard Award Semifinalist for ‘Best New Chef’ in 2023, nominated as a Rising Star by StarChefs 2023 as well as appearing at the New York Food & Wine and Miami South Beach Wine & Food festivals.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Sol Han about his career and LittleMad.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I started cooking when I was very young, at my parents restaurant around the age of 14.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Some mentors were Nina Compton, as I worked alongside with her at Scarpetta, and Justin Bogle at Le Coucou. Both chefs are very talented.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

The main culinary style that influenced my career is French cuisine. My cooking style uses classic French techniques while utilizing Korean flavors and tweaking it to make it our signature dishes at LittleMad.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

What distinguishes my work as a chef is thinking outside the box. We are really pushing the envelope at LittleMad to create new flavors and combinations while turning classic techniques in a modern approach.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal will have to be Korean food. Korean food has so many different types of technique, from BBQ’s to soups, and classic rice and banchans (side dishes).

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Littlemad is a very special place. It is a true culinary melting pot, combining influencers from Korean, French, and other cuisines. The food we serve consists of flavors and ingredients from all over the world and making each dish special with a story and meaning.

LittleMad is located at 110 Madison Ave. New York, NY 10016. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit HERE and call 917.261.4969.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LittleMad