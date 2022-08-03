Chef Spike Mendelsohn To Keynote Day Two Of Plant Based World Expo

Plant Based World Expo (September 8-9, 2022) has announced that restaurateur, TV personality, entrepreneur and food policy advocate Chef Spike Mendelsohn will keynote Day 2 of the Plant Based World Expo on Friday, September 9, 2022.

From chef and restaurateur to television personality, food policy advocate and entrepreneur, Chef Spike Mendelsohn is a force to be reckoned with in the culinary world. In 2019, he co-founded PLNT Burger, a fast-casual chain dedicated to celebrating classic American comfort foods in a way that is better for people and the planet. His desire to make a positive impact on our food system also led to the founding of plant-based snack company Eat The Change with friend and fellow entrepreneur, Seth Goldman.

"We're fortunate to have some of the best and brightest plant-based food industry leaders and pioneers speaking at this year's conference," said Ben Davis, Content Chair and Strategic Advisor at Plant Based World Expo.

"Speakers like Chef Spike Mendelsohn and others will share their expertise as well as real-world case studies and best practices designed to help attendees successfully develop, source and distribute plant-based products, and gain insights they won't find anywhere else."

This year's Plant Based World Expo Conference Program at the Javits Center in New York has been carefully curated in partnership with the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and Eat For the Planet, to help retailers, foodservice operators and other industry professionals advance their businesses in the plant-based sector.

There are three tracks-Retail, Food Service, and Industry-that make it easy to find topics related to specific businesses, as well as a world-class lineup of speakers from Kroger, Target, Dot Foods, Sodexo Campus, PBFA, Mintec, and many more

Session highlights include:

● Understanding the Consumer Shift Away from Animal to Plant-Based

● Celebrating, Elevating, and Amplifying Diversity in Plant-Based Foods

● Thriving in Food Service

● The Importance of Collaborating with Brands in Retail

● Securing a Resilient Plant-Based Future: Building Domestic Supply Networks

● Plant-Based Food Pricing and the Impact of Inflation

● Addressing Operational Challenges of Plant-Based Menus

● Much more!

"The success of Plant Based World Expo speaks to the explosive growth of the plant-based foods industry," said Rachel Dreskin, CEO of PBFA. "We are thrilled to partner with the PBW team to curate educational content that expands retailer and foodservice operators' understanding of the overwhelming demand for plant-based foods, and offer an exciting, meaningful opportunity for our membership to get their delicious and innovative foods in front of industry leaders and consumers."

The 2022 Plant Based World Expo Conference Program was created in partnership with the Plant Based Foods Association and Eat For the Planet. All sessions are programmed with guidance from the world-class PBW Advisory Council and Buyers Council.

Plant Based World Expo is North America's only 100% plant-based event designed exclusively for foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers. PBW combines a world-class conference with an exhibition showcasing thousands of innovative plant-based food products and brands from around the world, plus high-level networking and tasting opportunities. PBW is the official tradeshow of the Plant Based Foods Association. More than 250 exhibitors and more than 4,500 people are expected to attend this year.

