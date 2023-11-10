Chef David Burke's 9 New Jersey Restaurants Celebrate Thanksgiving, Thursday 11/23

POPULAR
Enjoy a world-class Thanksgiving Dinner at Chef David Burke’s 9 New Jersey restaurants. In addition to innovative menus, guests will enjoy iconic locations, unique and stunning concepts and superior service at each location. Offerings, serving hours and prices vary, so check your preferred site’s website for details and to make reservations for your preferred time. We have included the websites for your convenience.
Jersey Shore
DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke, 1485 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright, NJ www.drifthousedb.com
(732) 530-9760
info@drifthousedb.com @drifthousedb
Hours: 12-8 p.m.
Price: Three-course $75++ $35++ Children 10 & under
(Plus Grab n’Gobble to-go menu)
Red Horse by David Burke, 26 Ridge Road, Rumson, NJ www.redhorsebydb.com
(732) 576-3400
@redhorsebydb
Hours: 12-8 p.m.
Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $95++ $45++ children 12 & under
(Plus Grab n’Gobble to-go menu)
THE GOAT by David Burke, 1411 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735 www.thegoatbydb.com
(732) 264-5222 hello@thegoatbydb.com @thegoatbydb
Hours: 12-8 p.m.
Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $58++ Children 12 & under $25++
(Plus Grab n’Gobble to-go menu)
Bakery
David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery, SWEETS & SEASONAL TREATS! Perfect for Hostess Gifts & for Holiday Desserts – Pastries, Pies, Cakes, Cookies, Breads & More!
David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery 303 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ (732) 787-0674
https://dixieleebakerybydb.com/
Central Jersey
Orchard Park by David Burke at the Chateau Grande Hotel, 670 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ (732) 554-5714 www.orchardparkbydb.com
@orchardparkbydavidburke
Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $95 Children 10 & under $55
Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn, 27 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville, NJ
(908) 766-0002 www.redhorsebydb.com
@redhorsebydb
Hours: 12-7 p.m.
Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $85++ Children 10 & under ½ off.
North Jersey
1776 by David Burke featuring Topgolf Swing Suite, 67 East Park Place, Morristown, NJ
Telephone (973) 829-1776
Hours: 1-8 p.m.
Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $95++ Children 10 & under ½ off.
Son Cubano 40-4 Riverwalk Place, Port Imperial/West New York, NJ (201) 399-2020 www.soncubanonj.cominfo@soncubanonj.com
Hours & Price to come.
The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, 19 Valley Road, South Orange, NJ (973) 419-6773
@chefdavidburke @thefoxandfalconbydb
Hours: 12-8 p.m.
Price: Prix Fixe Three-course $65++ Children 10 & under ½ off (Plus Grab n’Gobble to-go menu)
VENTANAS Restaurant & Lounge, 200 Park Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ, (201) 583-4777 info@ventanasatthemodern.com
Hours & Price to come.
Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality