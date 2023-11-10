Chef David Burke's 9 New Jersey Restaurants Celebrate Thanksgiving, Thursday 11/23

Enjoy a world-class Thanksgiving Dinner at Chef David Burke’s 9 New Jersey restaurants. In addition to innovative menus, guests will enjoy iconic locations, unique and stunning concepts and superior service at each location. Offerings, serving hours and prices vary, so check your preferred site’s website for details and to make reservations for your preferred time. We have included the websites for your convenience.



Jersey Shore



DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke, 1485 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright, NJ www.drifthousedb.com

(732) 530-9760

info@drifthousedb.com @drifthousedb

Thanksgiving Menu

Hours: 12-8 p.m.

Price: Three-course $75++ $35++ Children 10 & under

(Plus Grab n’Gobble to-go menu)



Red Horse by David Burke, 26 Ridge Road, Rumson, NJ www.redhorsebydb.com

(732) 576-3400

@redhorsebydb

Thanksgiving Menu

Hours: 12-8 p.m.

Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $95++ $45++ children 12 & under

(Plus Grab n’Gobble to-go menu)



THE GOAT by David Burke, 1411 NJ-36, Union Beach, NJ 07735 www.thegoatbydb.com

(732) 264-5222 hello@thegoatbydb.com @thegoatbydb

Thanksgiving Menu

Hours: 12-8 p.m.

Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $58++ Children 12 & under $25++

(Plus Grab n’Gobble to-go menu)



Bakery

David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery, SWEETS & SEASONAL TREATS! Perfect for Hostess Gifts & for Holiday Desserts – Pastries, Pies, Cakes, Cookies, Breads & More!

David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery 303 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ (732) 787-0674

https://dixieleebakerybydb.com/



Central Jersey

Orchard Park by David Burke at the Chateau Grande Hotel, 670 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ (732) 554-5714 www.orchardparkbydb.com

info@orchardparkbydb.com

@orchardparkbydavidburke

Thanksgiving Menu

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $95 Children 10 & under $55



Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn, 27 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville, NJ

(908) 766-0002 www.redhorsebydb.com

@redhorsebydb

Thanksgiving Day Menu

Hours: 12-7 p.m.

Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $85++ Children 10 & under ½ off.



North Jersey

1776 by David Burke featuring Topgolf Swing Suite, 67 East Park Place, Morristown, NJ

Telephone (973) 829-1776

hello@1776bydb.com

www.1776bydb.com

Thanksgiving Menu

Hours: 1-8 p.m.

Price: Three-course Prix Fixe $95++ Children 10 & under ½ off.



Son Cubano 40-4 Riverwalk Place, Port Imperial/West New York, NJ (201) 399-2020 www.soncubanonj.cominfo@soncubanonj.com

Hours & Price to come.

The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, 19 Valley Road, South Orange, NJ (973) 419-6773

www.thefoxandfalconbydb.com

@chefdavidburke @thefoxandfalconbydb

Hours: 12-8 p.m.

Price: Prix Fixe Three-course $65++ Children 10 & under ½ off (Plus Grab n’Gobble to-go menu)

VENTANAS Restaurant & Lounge, 200 Park Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ, (201) 583-4777 info@ventanasatthemodern.com

www.ventanasatthemodern.com

Hours & Price to come.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality