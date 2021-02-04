Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Celebrate the Season with Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

Valentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes

Feb. 4, 2021  
Celebrate the Season with Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

Love in the air and crafting delightful cocktails should be on your to-do list. Valentine's Day celebrations might look different this year. Dinner at your favorite date spot may change to a romantic evening at home in front of the fireplace or a delicious brunch with home-made dishes. Whatever your plans are, we have seven cocktail recipes that can accompany any meal. They are also perfect for a relaxing, festive sip.

The drinks are made with some of the finest spirits, sherry, and liquors that will be a great addition to your at home bar. Stock up with Broken Shed Vodka, Grace O'Malley Whisky, Disaronno, The Busker, Partida Tequila, Dos Maderas Rum, Grace O'Malley Gin, and La Gitana Manzanilla. These seven drinks are sure to put a little bit of romance in your life!

Kiss Me in the Caribbean

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz of Dos Maderas 5+3

-3oz of coconut milk unsweetened

-.75 oz of strawberry syrup

-.75 oz of pineapple juice

-.5 oz of lime juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into double rocks or highball glass. Garnish with lime and fresh strawberry.

Celebrate the Season with Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

Partida Paloma

Ingredients:

-2 oz Partida Blanco

-1 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

-.5 oz fresh lime juice

-.5 oz simple syrup

-1.5 oz grapefruit soda

Method: Shake and strain into a highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Celebrate the Season with Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

Broken Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

-1.5oz Broken Shed Vodka

-1oz Orange Liqueur

-.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

-.25oz Cranberry Juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an orange peel

Celebrate the Season with Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

Pearl of the Orient

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Hibiki Harmony infused with dried osmanthus flowers

-1.5 oz La Gitana Manzanilla

-.5 oz Yuzuri Yuzu Liqueur

-.5 oz Goji berry syrup

Method: Infuse whiskey with osmanthus flowers for three hours and strain before using. Combine all ingredients into a beaker glass. Add ice. Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with Tangyuan and Osmanthus Flower.

Celebrate the Season with Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

The Busker Paloma

Ingredients:

-1 oz The Busker

-2 oz Pink Grapefruit Soda

-Fresh Mint Sprig

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice, pour The Busker Irish Whiskey and top up with Pink Grapefruit Soda. Stir and garnish with Fresh Mint sprig.

Celebrate the Season with Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Ingredients:

-2 oz Disaronno Velvet

-.5 oz Disaronno Originale

-1 oz Red Bitter

-Pinch of sea salt

Method: Stir all ingredients over cubed ice.

Celebrate the Season with Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

Baby Doll Cocktail

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Grace O'Malley Gin

-1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

-1 oz Cocci Americano

-1 oz Crème De Mure (or similar blackberry liqueur)

-1 Egg White

Method: Shake all the ingredients together, first without ice to aerate and expand the egg white and then with ice. Strain into a coupe style glass and garnish with a sprig of heather to serve.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower


Related Articles
Gramercy Tavern Alums Open ROLO’S in Ridgewood, Queens Photo

Gramercy Tavern Alums Open ROLO’S in Ridgewood, Queens

Cooking Time: Donatella Arpaia’s HERB ENCRUSTED SALMON Recipe for Heart Month Photo

Cooking Time: Donatella Arpaia’s HERB ENCRUSTED SALMON Recipe for Heart Month

JONES SODA Launches Variety 12-Packs & Special Release Flavors Photo

JONES SODA Launches Variety 12-Packs & Special Release Flavors

VALENTINE’S DAY Gifting Time Photo

VALENTINE’S DAY Gifting Time


From This Author Marina Kennedy