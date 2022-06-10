COOLOO Frozen Cocktail Pops for Stylish Summer Refreshment

Are you looking for a great adult summer refresher? Here's one that is going to make every gathering tastier and more fun. Cooloo - a line of Vegan, Gluten Free Frozen Cocktail Pops that are bringing a convenience and style to the world of adult iced beverages.

All Cooloo Cocktail Pops are made using natural flavors, pure cane sugar, and real spirits to be the ice of your next party with playful twist on some of the world's most recognizable cocktails.

There are flavors to suit everyone's tastes.

-Mai Tai: This seductive beat of fruity citrus and grenadine, rolling over waves of rum in the afterglow of warm, orgeat-style natural almond essence, is a classic tropical treat with a sweet, aromatic profile.

-Pina Colada: Think creamy coconut and fragrant ripe pineapple blended with rum for an alcoholic cocktail you'll reach for over and over.

-Paloma: Refreshing ruby-red grapefruit is perked up with a blast of citrus lime in a tequila-style alcoholic cocktail pop. Elsa's got nothing on this frozen queen!

-Gin & Tonic: Harmous blends of poetic gin with subtly bitter tonic and a splash of lime.

-Cosmo: Brilliant cranberry, triple-sec orange and bright lime notes are blended with premium 6x distilled vodka. Getting starry-eyed yet?

Each 100ml, 5% alcohol Cooloo pop is packaged in a beautifully iridescent,

easy-to-grab-and-go canister containing 12 pops. Pick one up for yourself and bring another along to the next gathering. Each canister sells from $18.99 to $23.99 and they are available at major retailers across the country or online in select states.

About Cooloo: The Ice of the Party

Cooloo frozen ice pops are a delicious way to brighten and lighten any party event, night out with friends, or family gathering. The brand's proprietary formula is what gives each frozen cocktail that smooth sorbet-like texture, even when frozen. And Cooloo pops can easily be refrozen after thawing, maintaining that perfect, refreshing texture anytime.

Visit the party at: https://www.cooloo.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cooloo