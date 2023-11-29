COOKIEFEST Hosted by The Good Batch on 12/2

Nov. 29, 2023

The first ever Cookiefest hosted by The Good Batch, will be held on December 2nd from 2-5PM at Market 57 (25 11th Ave). The Good Batch is the famed cookie destination and neighborhood bakery from chef and founder Anna GordonAnna’s popular Brooklyn-based bakery first garnered national interest when she launched at the Brooklyn Flea/Smorgasburg over a decade ago - she was met with lines down the block and quickly sold out each weekend. When she launched her bakery in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn in 2014, it instantly became a national destination as well as a neighborhood staple known for perfectly soft, chewy and not overly sweet cookies, ice cream sandwiches, beautiful cakes, and more.


To kick off the festive holiday season, Anna and The Good Batch will be hosting an afternoon full of dessert-themed holiday activities. Tickets are available for $15 via Eventbrite, with proceeds to be donated to Food Bank For New York City. Event details include:

-Musical Cake Game - similar to musical chairs, participants will dance around to a live DJ and when the music stops, whoever is on the winning spot will go home with a cake from one of New York’s most popular female bakers including Camari Mick of Raf’s, Natasha Pickowicz of Gage & Tollner, Fany Gerson of FanFan Donuts, and more. Everyone’s a winner at this cake walk, with cookies from The Good Batch to be given as consolation prizes.

-Cookie Decorating - led by The Good Batch’s pastry chef Brianna Fortiz Reyes, kids of all ages will have the chance to decorate cookies with sprinkles, buttercream frosting, and more. 

-Arts & Crafts with NYC-based artist, Jordan Sondler - Jordan will draw an outline of a whimsical winter-themed scene on watercolor paper, and kids can use watercolor to bring their art pieces to life! 

-Live music from mother-daughter DJ Duo - The Good Batch’s cake decorator, Anita Shepard, and her 8-year old daughter Ramona, will be performing a live DJ set for the duration of Cookiefest!

