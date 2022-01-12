COFFEE PROJECT NEW YORK Launches Festive Winter Drinks for a Limited Time

We want to share with our readers the details on the newly launched limited-time festive winter drinks from Coffee Project New York, the award-winning, female owned, coffee brand, roastery and training center.

Each Coffee Project New York location is offering an exclusive warm beverage through the winter season. The drinks include:

-East Village [239 East 5th Street]: Campfire Latte, a chocolatey mocha latte topped with graham cracker crumbles and a torched marshmallow.

-Chelsea [155 7th Avenue]: Cardamom Latte made with fresh orange juice, vanilla and cardamom.

-Fort Greene [78 Rockwell Pl]: Miso Caramel Apple made with fresh apple juice, sweet and savory red miso and espresso, garnished with flaky sea salt.

Coffee Project New York is the award-winning, female-owned coffee brand, roastery and training center co-founded by Chi Sum Ngai and her partner Kaleena Teoh. With cafes in the East Village, Chelsea, and Brooklyn, and a roastery and training center in Long Island City, Coffee Project New York aims to promote an inclusive and sustainable coffee culture by prioritizing thoughtful sourcing practices, the welfare of their employees and communities, and increased access to educational opportunities for people to pursue careers in the coffee industry.

The brand has built a loyal following through its popular cafes, while also establishing itself as a force in the national professional coffee scene. Coffee Project New York's Academy is the only Speciality Coffee Association-certified Premier Training Campus in the state. In addition to offering both professional classes and nonprofessional workshops at the Academy, they regularly partner with youth organizations and shelters to offer classes and job training opportunities.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coffee Project New York