CLINTON HALL Joins The Chorus Line with 3 Unique Broadway Collaborations

Clinton Hall will lift the curtain on three unique Broadway collaborations, which will run monthly from September through November. The first to be staged, is a cross-promotion with the hit-musical Waitress from Monday, September 16th through Tuesday, October 1st, which also happens to be National Pumpkin Spice Day. Clinton Hall's Executive Chef Darryl Harmon created a one-of-a-kind Pumpkin Spice WTF Waffle, which will be sold at Clinton Hall FiDi, Williamsburg, E. 51st and W. 36th Street locations right in time for fall. The over-the-top dish is made with three cinnamon flavored waffles layered with vanilla bean ice cream, topped with a slice of pumpkin pie, graham crackers, toasted marshmallows, fall spiced Anglaise, whipped cream and Mellocreme Pumpkins. Waitress flags will fly on each of the specialty waffles, and guests will have the opportunity to peel and win a pair of tickets to the show.

October will mark an exclusive Halloween-inspired cross-promotion with Chicago The Musical. Clinton Hall FiDi, Williamsburg, E. 51st Street and W. 36th Street will serve up a specialty gin cocktail called Roxie's Halloween Funny Honey, for the month of October. The cocktail made with gin, fresh lemon and honey, will be served on the rocks on a custom-branded coaster that will reveal four winners of tickets to the Tony-winning show.

In November, the Supercraft beer hall will partner with the Tony Award winning musical Oklahoma! Executive Chef Darryl Harmon will unveil the Oklahoma! Chili Cheese Fries. The Classic French Fries topped with chili and fondue cheese will be served at Clinton Hall FiDi, Williamsburg, E. 51st Street and W. 36th Street locations from November 4th through the end of the month. A pair of tickets to the show will be given away at each of the participating Clinton Hall locations to four lucky winners.

