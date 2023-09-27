CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends

CIRCLE LINE’S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

CACIQUE FOODS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Photo 1 CACIQUE FOODS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day Photo 2 KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need Photo 3 CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need
Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking Dist Photo 4 Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking District

CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends

Editor’s Note:  New Yorkers and guests of the city will like to know that Circle Line is ready to launch their exciting seasonal sightseeing excursion, the Bear Mountain Cruise that courses up the beautiful Hudson River on weekends from late September to early November.  Find a friend, gather your group or make it a family outing. This is the annual Circle Line trip that people love!

Circle Line, home of New York City's most iconic sightseeing cruises, is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise, featuring Oktoberfest-themed food, drinks, and music. Encounter the beauty of fall on the captivating eight-hour, fifty-mile journey up the Hudson River to Bear Mountain State Park. On weekends from September 30 to November 12, guests can embark on an unforgettable adventure with an itinerary filled with fun seasonal activities showcasing the ultimate New York fall and Oktoberfest experience.

On board, guests will enjoy the luxury of accessing outdoor decks, providing perfect panoramic 360 views from the Hudson River. Throughout the 50-mile journey, guests will pass by iconic landmarks such as the 800-foot-tall Hook Mountain, Hudson River Palisades, the Cloisters, George Washington Bridge, Mario Cuomo Bridge, and more. Additionally, the cruise will offer an Oktoberfest-themed extravaganza featuring German food specials such as Bavarian Pretzels with Cheese Sauce, Traditional or Chicken Bratwursts, Pork Schnitzels with Mushroom Gravy along with Oktoberfest beers and ciders such as Sam Adams Octoberfest, Angry Orchard, Bluepoint Pumpkin Ale, and more.  

CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends

Upon arrival at Bear Mountain State Park, between 11:30am and 2:30pm, guests will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of attractions, including trailside museums, a local zoo, fun kid-friendly rides like a carousel and Merry-Go-Round Pavilion and take in the stunning landscape transformed by the season, capturing the perfect Instagram worthy shots.  

"We are so happy to continue our annual fall cruise and provide our guests with the best and most beautiful views of New York and New Jersey," said Craig Kanarick, Chief Operating Officer of New York Cruise Lines. "The Bear Mountain Cruise caters to a diverse audience, sightseers, photography enthusiasts, beer aficionados, and even sports fans eager to catch the latest games on our streaming screens. This annual cruise always brings together people who love the fall and seek the perfect way to spend their weekend. " 

For this year's cruise, guests will be treated to an exceptional lineup of live music entertainment, with two returning bands who rocked the boat last year: Americana and country band Divining Rod, and Street Beat Brass Band playing traditional Oktoberfest tunes, plus a variety of classic hits and sing-alongs.  

On sale now, tickets for the Bear Mountain Cruises start at $79 for standard seating, with an option for a premier seating package offering access to a private bar area, exclusive seating on the highest deck, complimentary soft drinks, and much more. Boarding begins at 8:30am with departures leaving from Pier 83 at West 42nd Street at 9:00am sharp. Depending on the tides and weather conditions, boats will return at approximately 5:00pm. 

Circle Line, America’s Favorite Boat Ride, is the premier provider of a variety of sightseeing boat tours in New York City, offering a one-of-a-kind way to experience the city's world-renowned landmarks from the water. For full details on Circle Line or to book a boat ride including their Annual Oktoberfest Cruise, please visit https://www.circleline.com/. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line  

  

  



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 Photo
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1

A beloved tradition with roots back to the early 1900s returns to South Philadelphia this coming weekend. The Annual St. Nicholas of Tolentine Authentic Italian Festival will bring out thousands of people on Sunday, October 1, 2023, to the 1700 Block of South 9th Street.

2
LEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for Fall Photo
LEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for Fall

Levain Bakery is bringing back its limited-time only Fall Chocolate Chunk Cookie!

3
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the Flatiron Photo
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the Flatiron

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Phil Choy about his background and Sagaponack in the Flatiron for our “Chef Spotlight.”

4
Celebrate NATIONAL COFFEE DAY on 10/1 with Top Products Photo
Celebrate NATIONAL COFFEE DAY on 10/1 with Top Products

National Coffee Day is just around the corner on Sunday, October 1st.  We have some gifts and supplies for the coffee lover to put on your radar.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins WeekendsCIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends
HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular EventsHALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events
ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1 ST. NICHOLAS ITALIAN FESTIVAL Returns to Philadelphia 10/1
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the FlatironChef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the Flatiron

Videos

Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You