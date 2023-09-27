CIRCLE LINE'S Annual Oktoberfest Cruise to Bear Mountain State Park Begins Weekends

Editor’s Note: New Yorkers and guests of the city will like to know that Circle Line is ready to launch their exciting seasonal sightseeing excursion, the Bear Mountain Cruise that courses up the beautiful Hudson River on weekends from late September to early November. Find a friend, gather your group or make it a family outing. This is the annual Circle Line trip that people love!

Circle Line, home of New York City's most iconic sightseeing cruises, is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise, featuring Oktoberfest-themed food, drinks, and music. Encounter the beauty of fall on the captivating eight-hour, fifty-mile journey up the Hudson River to Bear Mountain State Park. On weekends from September 30 to November 12, guests can embark on an unforgettable adventure with an itinerary filled with fun seasonal activities showcasing the ultimate New York fall and Oktoberfest experience.

On board, guests will enjoy the luxury of accessing outdoor decks, providing perfect panoramic 360 views from the Hudson River. Throughout the 50-mile journey, guests will pass by iconic landmarks such as the 800-foot-tall Hook Mountain, Hudson River Palisades, the Cloisters, George Washington Bridge, Mario Cuomo Bridge, and more. Additionally, the cruise will offer an Oktoberfest-themed extravaganza featuring German food specials such as Bavarian Pretzels with Cheese Sauce, Traditional or Chicken Bratwursts, Pork Schnitzels with Mushroom Gravy along with Oktoberfest beers and ciders such as Sam Adams Octoberfest, Angry Orchard, Bluepoint Pumpkin Ale, and more.

Upon arrival at Bear Mountain State Park, between 11:30am and 2:30pm, guests will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of attractions, including trailside museums, a local zoo, fun kid-friendly rides like a carousel and Merry-Go-Round Pavilion and take in the stunning landscape transformed by the season, capturing the perfect Instagram worthy shots.

"We are so happy to continue our annual fall cruise and provide our guests with the best and most beautiful views of New York and New Jersey," said Craig Kanarick, Chief Operating Officer of New York Cruise Lines. "The Bear Mountain Cruise caters to a diverse audience, sightseers, photography enthusiasts, beer aficionados, and even sports fans eager to catch the latest games on our streaming screens. This annual cruise always brings together people who love the fall and seek the perfect way to spend their weekend. "

For this year's cruise, guests will be treated to an exceptional lineup of live music entertainment, with two returning bands who rocked the boat last year: Americana and country band Divining Rod, and Street Beat Brass Band playing traditional Oktoberfest tunes, plus a variety of classic hits and sing-alongs.

On sale now, tickets for the Bear Mountain Cruises start at $79 for standard seating, with an option for a premier seating package offering access to a private bar area, exclusive seating on the highest deck, complimentary soft drinks, and much more. Boarding begins at 8:30am with departures leaving from Pier 83 at West 42nd Street at 9:00am sharp. Depending on the tides and weather conditions, boats will return at approximately 5:00pm.

Circle Line, America’s Favorite Boat Ride, is the premier provider of a variety of sightseeing boat tours in New York City, offering a one-of-a-kind way to experience the city's world-renowned landmarks from the water. For full details on Circle Line or to book a boat ride including their Annual Oktoberfest Cruise, please visit https://www.circleline.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line