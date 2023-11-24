CIRCLE LINE Announces Return of Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise

Circle Line, home of NYC's most iconic sightseeing boat tours, is inviting all to embrace the holiday season with the launch of its annual award-winning Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise. Circle Line will undergo a festive makeover, magically transforming their fan-favorite Harbor Lights Cruise into a seasonal holiday extravaganza beginning Monday, December 4 and continuing through January 1. This year, Circle Line is thrilled to collaborate with the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and the New York Chapter of Toys for Tots, further extending the joy and spirit of giving that the holiday season brings.

As the entire ship glistens with sparkling lights, festive garlands, Christmas trees, and ornaments, guests can enjoy a full New York City tour from the comfort of the indoor decks and embark on a holiday adventure that is quickly becoming a new tradition for locals and tourists alike. Departing from Pier 83, Circle Line will offer a curated menu of holiday drinks, featuring a special selection of seasonal cocktails inspired by the Christmas Spectacular, such as the Rockette-tini, a salted caramel Martini boasting the flavors of the season, and the Kick Line, a Rockettes-twist on classic rum punch with a kick. The menu will also include other holiday-themed beverages like the Pointsetta, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Irish Coffee, and Hot Toddies.

To spread the holiday cheer, guests will have the chance to decorate a mini holiday stocking to hang inside, adding their own personal touch to the iconic sightseeing cruise vessel! In the spirit of giving, Circle Line has teamed up with the New York Chapter of Toys for Tots, to provide toys to children whose families may not be able to afford gifts during Christmas. Guests who leave a gift inside the Toys For Tots donation box onboard before December 16th will receive a complimentary Circle Line cozy blanket to keep warm throughout their cruise experience, while supplies last.

"There’s nothing more magical than seeing the New York City skyline from the water during the holidays when the city is decked out in twinkling lights and festive décor,” said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. "New York City transforms during the holiday season, and so do we. We're thrilled to welcome guests on board to embrace the holiday spirit."

For more details on the Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise and to view the schedule, click here. For more information on Circle Line or to book a boat tour, please visit www.circleline.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of New York Cruise Lines/Circle Line