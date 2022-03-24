CIRCLE LINE Announces New Spring Fling Day Cruise

Editor's Note: There's no better way to welcome spring than with a Circle Line boat trip and a delicious brunch on board. The Spring Fling Day Cruise has just launched and we have all the details. Readers will like to know that until Saturday, April 16, guests can use discount code SPRING5 for 5% off their ticket. It's a great time to book your trip.

Circle Line has announced a brand-new sightseeing boat ride, the "Spring Fling Day Cruise." With warm weather around the corner, Circle Line is presenting passengers with a brand-new cruise option, sailing up the Hudson River to experience the beautiful Hudson River valley and New York City scenery.

The Spring Fling Day Cruise will take place every weekend beginning Saturday, April 16 through Sunday, May 15. The triple decker cruise will depart at 10AM and return at 2:30PM, providing families, friends, and co-workers with an activity to upgrade their weekend. With tickets beginning at $49, the cruise will feature live music, a cash bar with brunch beverage specials and deals, and tasty menu options for all to enjoy.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the boat ride with brunch options to feast on including Chicken & Waffles, Avocado Toast, Bagels, and more assorted options to snack on. Passengers will have a variety of beverages to sip on inclusive of Mimosas, Local Beers, Bloody Mary's, Truly Hard Seltzer Buckets, local Boundary Breaks Wine and a variety of cocktails to keep the festivities going all day long.

Guests will be dancing their way into the new season with Americana music act Divining Rod, whose singer and songwriter, Miyuki Furtado, has been inspired by the New York City area as well as music from his native roots in Hawaii. The band has exuberant, joyful tunes that will have every guest up on their feet.

"We are thrilled to announce the new Spring Fling Cruise and invite passengers to experience New York City from the water as the trees start to bloom and a new season begins," said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. "This is a special experience at a time of year when everyone wants to be outside after a long winter. What better way to spend a spring day than on a boat on the water with great music, food and fun."

Circle Line is the only cruise company in New York Harbor dedicated to sightseeing and entertainment with boats specifically designed to let passengers see as much as possible in any weather conditions. The company currently has four popular cruise options including Best of New York, Landmarks, Liberty Midtown, and Harbor Lights. The Spring Fling Cruise will be an additional seasonal offering providing people of all ages with a fun, relaxing activity and allow those to say goodbye to the crisp New York City air and welcome the joys of spring.

As of March 19, Circle Line has also expanded its schedule with additional cruise times available. The Landmarks Cruise and Best of New York are now available twice a day give guests more options to experience the upcoming warm weather. The Liberty Midtown Cruise has also returned with the fastest excursion to see Lady Liberty from Midtown Manhattan, bringing the total number of regular daily sightseeing cruises to six.

About New York Cruise Lines

New York Cruise Lines (NYCL) is the industry leader in marine-based sightseeing, transportation, entertainment and dining that emphasizes the ultimate in hospitality set to the beauty of the New York City skyline. NYCL owns and operates 24 ships, including the most extensive and modern fleet in the sightseeing industry. NYCL's iconic brand, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, is a fixture in global tourism, hosting more than 80 million passengers since 1945. Recognized as "America's Favorite Boat Ride," Circle Line is world-famous for sightseeing and special events including concerts and private parties. Operating from Pier 83 in Hudson River Park at 42nd Street and 12th Avenue, (convenient to Times Square, The High Line and Hudson Yards) and Slip 6 in Battery Park, Circle Line is the oldest and largest provider of sightseeing cruises using the most modern vessels. NYCL also operates the iconic New York Water Taxi private transportation fleet, New York's only maritime thrill-ride, The Beast, and New York's only floating, moving restaurants-North River Lobster Company and La Barca Cantina.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line