CHRISTMAS IN PHILLY with Christmas Village, Markets and Shopping â€“ Over 40 Exciting Events and Dining Opportunities

Looking for a festive day trip or weekend excursion? Then plan a special holiday visit to fabulous Philadelphia. Check the many events that make the season shine bright in the City of Brotherly Love. From shopping to dining, Philly has happenings for people of all ages and interests. Gather your group because it's time to celebrate!

Shop!

Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Love Park and City Hall (Courtyard and North Broad)

November 19 to December 24, 2022

https://www.philachristmas.com/



Returning for its 15th season, Christmas Village in Philadelphia will once again transform LOVE Park and City Hall (Courtyard and North Broad section) into an authentic, traditional and open-air German Christmas Market, open daily between Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24th to Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24th, 2022, with a special preview weekend planned for November 19th to November 20th, 2022. Follow the smell of gingerbread and hot cocoa to Center City where you will find the double-tier Christmas Village Carousel, magical giant Ferris Wheel and the whimsical Kids' Train. The festive KÃ¤the Wohlfahrt tent returns with popular Christmas gifts from Germany, including glass ornaments, music boxes, nutcrackers, Schwibbogen and incense smokers. New this year, be excited for an updated LOVE Park section with brand-new wooden booths, changing the face of the market drastically and creating an even more cheerful feeling. By popular demand, Helmut's Strudel will make its way back to the market, along with wine and spirits tastings, an exclusive Christmas Village beer and other festive surprises. Stay tuned for details, menus and vendor details in late October or early November when the full season guide and release is announced.



The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Dilworth Park

November 19, 2022 to January 1, 2022

https://www.madeinphila.com/



The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will once again return to Dilworth Park from Saturday, November 19, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023. Inside festively lit tents, a wide range of local merchants, craftsmen, designers, and small businesses from the greater Philadelphia region will offer their handmade holiday-inspired decorations, gifts, and fashions. Visitors will have the unique chance to shop goods and gifts that can't be found at a usual shopping mall - including artwork, home goods, ornaments, sweets, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations, and more. There will be something for everyone on Santa's list! After exploring the large selection of local vendors, Philly Phamous Foods is a quick and easy spot to enjoy Philadelphian inspired favorites like roast pork sandwiches, or locally crafted sodas and snacks. The Market will be back in conjunction with other attractions like the Rothman Ice Rink, the Rothman Cabin, the "Deck the Hall" light show, and the Winter Garden at Dilworth Park. Along with the Christmas Village vendors in the City Hall Courtyard and North Broad section, both Holiday markets will complement each other and turn Center City Philadelphia into an extravagant winter wonderland! The outdoor pop-up Market is curated by organizers of Christmas Village in Philadelphia, which will be set up in the courtyard of City Hall and across the street in LOVE Park for its 15th season. Admission to the Market is free. For additional information, visit www.madeinphila.com, follow @philaholidays on Instagram, and like Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market on Facebook. Beat the weekend crowds - weekday visits are strongly recommended!





Northern Liberties Holiday Pop-up Market

Saturday, December 10, 2022

11:00am to 4:00pm

North Bowl, 909 N. 2nd Street

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is proud to present its 3rd Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00am to 4:00pm at North Bowl (909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA). Featuring over 35 craft and handmade goods vendors, this year's market will fill the mezzanine of North Bowl, Northern Liberties' expansive bowling alley and date night hot spot. This year's festivities will feature Northern Liberties branded swag and gifts, family fun, letters to Santa, ornament making, and a special visit from Krampus. New: Expanded to be both inside and outside this year! The event is free and open to the public. For more details and updates, visit explorenorthernliberties.org.



Northern Liberties Artists at Work and Second Saturday

Saturday, November 12, 2022

4:00pm to 6:00pm

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/



Northern Liberties dives into the holiday shopping season with Second Saturday and Artists at Work, an art crawl featuring crafters and artists live-creating and live music throughout Northern Liberties. This episode features seventeen locations, making for a full day of fun. Sponsored by the Penn Treaty Special Services District, Artists at Work celebrates Northern Liberties' past and present as a district of creative, independent spirits by activating seventeen storefronts with live art-making. Artists at Work will take place at seventeen locations with artists setting up outside storefronts or inside of the addresses depending on their medium and needs. Participating locations will include 1040 Creative, Anejo, Brotherly Love Gallery, Casa Papel, Creep Records, Jerry's Bar, Just Cravings, Once Worn Consignment, Pera Turkish Cuisine, SET NoLibs, Starbucks, The 700, The Fairmount House, The Random Tea Room and Curiosity Shop, Trunc, Tuck Barre and Yoga and Tula Yoga and Wellness. Participating artists will include Anastasia Alexandrin, Sheena Garcia, Keith Warren Greiman, William Hilton, Pauline Houston McCall, Oronde Kairi, Kierston Marie, Marcy Morris, Shae Payne, Ryan Psota and others to be announced.



Old City Holiday Shopping Stroll

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

5:00pm to 7:00pm

www.oldcitydistrict.org



Old City shops will stay open late on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 for special holiday shopping hours from 5:00-7:00pm. Receive a free Old City tote bag with any purchase - while supplies last - at participating locations! Also, don't miss the Farmers Market at Christ Church's Holiday Makers Market from 3:00-7:00pm. Look for a list of stores and locations, promotions and features and other details - but for now, save the date and make it a night in Old City. For more information about Old City District, Historic Holidays in Old City, and holiday happenings, visit www.oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.



Old City Holiday Shopping Pass

November 26, 2022 to December 30, 2022

Old City District

https://www.oldcitydistrict.org



Festivities kick off on Small Business Saturday, November 26, 2022, with the debut of the FREE Old City Holiday Pass! Sign up at www.oldcitydistrict.org and enjoy special offers and deals at dozens of shops, restaurants, museums, and attractions all holiday season long, through December 30th. Plus, have the chance to win weekly Old City holiday prize packs!



HOLIDAY LIGHTS



Philadelphia Zoo Presents LumiNature

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

November 17, 2022 to January 7, 2023

Over a million holiday lights!

https://www.philadelphiazoo.org/luminature



Philadelphia Zoo's dazzling winter light show experience is back! LumiNature returns for another season of breathtaking sights, sounds and surprises from Thursday, November 17, 2022 to Saturday, January 7, 2023. With more than a million twinkling lights across 14 one-of-a-kind artistically illuminated zones, LumiNature is sure to wow adults and children alike as they take a magical journey celebrating the wonder of wildlife and the beauty of our planet during the holiday season. Highlights will include a brand new Penguin Prismatic show featuring a 40 ft. tall penguin, plus a new coral and under the sea holiday tree, a new 15 foot tall glowing blue gorilla, 100 ft-long aquarium tunnel, enormous jellyfish, a 21-feet tall brilliant colored snake, hundreds of illuminated penguins, giant cat eyes glowing in the dark of night, a 22-feet-tall Butterfly Tree, a Wilderness Express Train, and a 25-foot tree made entirely of lit flamingo lawn ornaments. LumiNature is a nighttime experience, with timed entrance tickets available every half hour from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. All guests must pre-purchase timed-tickets at philadelphiazoo.org/luminature. New this year, for a limited time only, purchase any-time tickets for just $33 for the ultimate flexibility. Prices vary by visit date. Tickets for adults ages 12+ are $25 to $28, children ages 2-11 are $20 to $23, and children under 2 years old are free. Zoo members receive discounted tickets. For tickets and membership information, visit www.philadelphiazoo.org/luminature. Philadelphia Zoo is located at 3400 W. Girard. Parking is available in nearby Zoo parking lots for an additional cost.



HOLIDAY TEA AND ART DE NOEL



Holiday Tea Service and Art De Noel

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/



Afternoon tea service is back just in time for the holidays! Head to Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square and make winter and holiday memories with one of the most celebrated afternoon tea services in the Philadelphia Region. The culinary team presents all of your tea service favorites from sweet to savory - plus enjoy a selection of amazing teas and a cocktail. Holiday tea service is set for Friday and Saturday, 1:00pm to 3:00pm, but check the website for dates as the holiday approaches for updates. Menu offerings include plain and seasonal scones, tea sandwiches and pastries, plus an exquisite selection of teas to pick from. Also, come out and celebrate the holidays with one of the most out-of-the-box, creative and visually stunning Christmas displays in Center City with Art De Noel. Look for final dates, times, pricing and menus as November approaches and please add to your radar as the longest running and most festive holiday tea service and festive food traditions in Philly.



PHILLY'S MOST FESTIVE CHRISTMAS BARS AND RESTAURANTS



Craftsman Row Saloon Christmas Pop-up

Opens Wednesday, November 9 through January 2023

Philadelphia's Most Festive Restaurant

112 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA

https://www.craftsmanrowsaloon.com/



Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, announces the debut of their annual Christmas Pop-up that is bigger, brighter and has even more bling for the 2022 season. The Jewelers' Row restaurant and bar is known as Philadelphia's most festive sit-down restaurant. Owners and operators brother sister duo George and Vasiliki Tsiouris are thrilled to welcome back all the holiday merry-makers into the Christmas wonderland that features over 5,000 feet of garland, thousands of twinkling lights, thousands of sparkling, shiny and colorful ornaments, hundreds of vintage and unique tree trimmings, hundreds of bows, stockings, santas, and of course an Elf on the Shelf hidden among the festive decor. Along with the floor-to-ceiling and wall-to-wall transformation, look for giant signature over-the-top holiday milkshakes like past offerings that included the Ugly Sweater with eggnog, crushed gingerbread cookies, holiday m&m and sprinkle rim, gingerbread sandwich, holiday marshmallow peep, rock candy, and Pumpkin to Talk About Milkshake with pumpkin pie and munchin, edible leaves and caramel drizzle. Stay tuned as they prepare the 2022 over-the-top shakes to unveil in November! From the kitchen, look for a brand new Christmas Dinner burger with everything you would want from grandma's Christmas table, including savory stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes fries and more. Guests will be able to drink cocktails out of jewel-toned ornaments, and one of the cocktails pays homage to Elf and comes with an elf-sized clothespin with sayings inspired from the movie. Craftsman Row Saloon Christmas Pop-up will remain open through the season through at least January, when they will convert it to a Mardi Gras Pop-up. Anticipated hours are Wednesday to Thursday, from Noon to 9:00pm, Friday and Saturday, Noon to 10:00pm, and Sunday Noon to 9:00pm - but look for the final hours in November.



Tinsel Christmas Pop-Up Bar

Black Friday to New Year's Eve

116 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19107

https://www.facebook.com/Tinselphilly



Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group announce the return of Tinsel Christmas Pop-up Bar at 116 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia. The mad elves from Tradesman's, BRU Craft & Wurst, Blume, U-Bahn, Uptown Beer Garden, Kontrol, Sueno and Finn McCool's Ale House have spent months decking the halls bringing back this holiday sensation. Look for all new designs, new artists, more decor, more hours, extra twinkle, added glitter, festive holiday tunes, new cocktails, custom cups and ornaments, and much more bling. We have tons of new surprises to share for the new season - plus some returning favorites.



Tinsel is Philadelphia's original Christmas pop-up bar located in a 100+ year former jewelry shop. Tinsel passes the baton from the sparkle of diamonds to now the twinkle of hundreds of holiday lights. Tinsel brings new life into the street level space that was vacant in the heart of Midtown Village. Come spread some holiday cheer with Tinsel - and enjoy the sights, sounds and sips of the season. Tinsel is expected to be open from Black Friday to New Year's Eve - with final dates, schedule and hours to be announced as November approaches.



U-Ville

Thanksgiving Week to New Year's Eve

Uptown Beer Garden, 1500 JFK Blvd.

Philadelphia, get ready for a journey to U-Ville. Inspired by the Dr. Suess classic, Uptown Beer Garden will be converted from top to bottom into a giant outdoor-indoor pop-up bar just in time for the holidays. The two million visitors coming for Christmas Village and Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be able to warm up under the giant tent, take in the thousands of sparkling lights, enjoy the festive tree decorations, warm up by the fire-pits and enjoy a trip down U-Ville lane! Look for the popular attractions from last year but BIGGER, BETTER and MORE over the top. And don't forget the Stranger Things-inspired Uptown Upside Down for Halloween, now open.



The Igloos at Figo Ristorante

Igloo Experience and Dining under the Tree, plus new Christmas Bar

1033 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA

https://www.uptownbeer.com/



Igloos will be up and decorated by Thanksgiving - if not earlier.

More igloos this year! More holiday themed and more decor!



Taking a page right from the arctic, the city's most fantastical igloos are popping up one by one, on Philadelphia's Restaurant Row in Northern Liberties. Glu Hospitality presents their award-winning igloo experience to take dining under the stars to a new level - each coming with heat, clear views of the nighttime skies, full table service and more insulation for the heat. They seat between four and six people, and they give a full view of the Northern Liberties sidewalk scene. Glu is also building a giant outdoor Christmas bar and enclosing the entire outdoor covered cocktail garden and adding gorgeous outdoor heaters. Additionally, Glu is hosting and purchased the Northern Liberties Christmas Tree - which will debut on Tuesday, November 29th, at 6:00pm, and feature a giant tree next to the Igloos and the Figo Pizzeria, giving Igloo diners the most festive views in Northern Liberties. The Igloos will also host the grand return of the Ice Queen and the Northern Liberties Princess Brunch, on Saturdays, December 10 and 17, 2022, and Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Countdown to Noon with Cinderella returns on New Year's Eve Day - free this year, and included with brunch reservations. For more on Figo, visit https://www.figoitalian.com/.



* Seating for those will be 3-8ppl Monday-Thursday and 5-8 people Friday and Saturday

*Reservations Required (Resy) with a non-refundable deposit of $5 per person Friday-Sunday



The Greenhouses at Harper's Garden

Holiday Greenhouses and Holiday Patio in Center City

31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

https://www.harpersgardenphilly.com/



Greenhouses and heating enclosure will start to be set-up in early November - with Christmas decor going up for Thanksgiving week. Philadelphia's most famous Greenhouses are back - enjoy the festive decor and views of the stars for those holiday nights in Rittenhouse neighborhood. The team is excited to be able to return this unique dining option to the neighborhood. Two sizes of greenhouses will be available to reserve. The smaller greenhouses seat a party of four to seven, whereas the larger greenhouses seat from six to nine guests. They are all individual mini-dining rooms with ventilation, heat, decor, plants and flowers, tables and chairs, and a working door. These individual dining rooms are in addition to Harper's Garden enclosed, heated trellis which will be decked out in all its glory with holiday plants and decor.



Evil Genius Beer Company

Philadelphia's Most Festive Brewery

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Kicks off Thursday, December 1, 2022

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/events/



Philadelphia's most festive brewery Evil Genius Beer Company is back with all its festive glory at The Lab in Fishtown, at 1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122. Celebrate the start of the official season on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with a Evil Genius Beer Company Tree Lighting Party titled Twas an Evil Christmas, which is open to the public, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, with the tree lighting at 7:30pm. Evil Genius will light up the nearly 20 foot tree inside, and feature decorations across the The Lab for the holidays. Outside, the Evil Genius Beer Garden will be transformed into a little winter wonderland, where you'll be able to have a delicious beer or hot cider and hot wine while picking out your Christmas Tree from Front Street Trees.



While Santa may be making an appearance earlier in the month, this day is the official celebration for the return of Evil Genius Beer Company's famous holiday beer, Santa!! I Know Him! which is a festive Saison, 7.2% ABV, now in cans everywhere Evil Genius is sold. This holiday saison is brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup. Deep, complex and intriguing, this bone-dry Belgian-style ale is sure to spice up the nights spent at home during the cold winter months. Have you been naughty or nice this year - or both? During the season, stop by for beer, cheer, spiked holiday drinks, great holiday vibes, and lots of great shopping ideas for beer lovers on your list.



Other festivities include the Santa 0.5k charity race around the block on December 4th. Sleigh My Name Sleigh My Name Christmas Drag Brunch returns with TWO dates this year on Sundays, December 4th and December 11th, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm and more to be announced.



Lola's Garden

Main Line's Most Festive Outdoor Heated Patio and Greenhouse

51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003

Decorated in time for December festivities and holiday parties

https://www.lolasgardenrestaurant.com/



Lola's Garden embraces the cold months with flavorful fare, warm drinks, and a heated, outdoor enclosure of their stunning trellis. Come visit one of the Main Line's largest indoor-outdoor festive restaurants during the holidays. Locals fell in love with the stunning open-air seating that Lola's Garden had to offer during the warm Spring and Summer months. As the cold weather approaches, the team is excited to be able to offer an equally beautiful setting as they enclose the outdoor structure offering an all-weather, heated dining area perfect for family lunches, date night dinners, and now private party offerings. The seasonal atmosphere enhancements are only matched by the evolved food and beverage offerings also rolling out this November.



Chef Andrew Wood has been busy stirring up a multiplicity of upgrades to the already delectable culinary program. Lola's Garden covered trellis will be able to offer over 125 seats, in addition to existing 100 indoor seats, with both areas being offered to reserve for your next exceptional event. Lola's Garden new early winter cocktail menu concurrently launches with the design and culinary enhancements. Ranging from warm, cold, alcoholic and non-alcoholic selections, each cocktail was designed to perfectly pair with menu selections, focusing on the same seasonal and local ingredients. Reservations and private party inquiries for Lola's Garden are available through the website. For more information visit Lolasgardenrestaurant.com, follow LolasGardenArdmore, and/or call 484-412-8011.



Juno

1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Holiday greenhouse and covering for season

https://www.junophilly.com/



Six holiday igloos will be ready will Thanksgiving week!



Juno by summer is one of Philadelphia's most Instagrammable and social media famous restaurants with towering life size flowering murals, lush plants, wooden patio and bright colors. Now for the winter, Juno has been completely revamped and transformed with a giant rooftop greenhouse roof added for cold months, the addition of greenhouse dining rooms and tons of festive holiday vibes all around!



With the new enclosure Juno will offer 120 seats, with an additional 18 in their greenhouses. Tables are available for 1 to 14 guests. Each greenhouse offers a private dining experience for up to 6 guests. There are no additional costs associated with booking a greenhouse, but given the limited quantity, reservations are strongly encouraged. Consider making your reservation early to take advantage of Juno's early evening happy hour, featuring a delectable food menu, beer, wine, and cocktail selection for $5 each. Traditional tables and greenhouse reservations can be made by visiting junophilly.com or using the resy app. Walk-ins are welcome, space permitting.



Juno's new enclosure comes right in time for holiday party planning. Juno now offers private party options ranging from sit-down dining to casual happy hour style experiences. Private events at Juno can range from 20 to 60 guests, with the ability to rent the complete venue. Private event inquiries can be made by emailing info@junophilly.com.



CHRISTMAS BEER AND CHAMPAGNE



Evil Genius Beer Company

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/



Evil Genius Beer Company's famous holiday beer, Santa!! I Know Him! which is a festive Saison, 7.2% ABV, returns this year and now in cans everywhere Evil Genius is sold. This holiday saison is brewed with rose hips, chamomile, black currants and dark Belgian candi syrup. Deep, complex and intriguing, this bone-dry Belgian-style ale is sure to spice up the nights spent at home during the cold winter months. Have you been naughty or nice this year - or both? Find out after a few sips of this festive holiday beer!



TREE LIGHTINGS



Northern Liberties Tree Lighting

Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Figo Ristorante, 1033 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/events/



Glu Hospitality, Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and Aversa PR present the lighting of the Northern Liberties Christmas Tree. The giant live Christmas tree will arrive on N. 2nd Street and light up the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row on Tuesday, November 29th, with a lighting ceremony at 6:00pm, and a tree lighting and igloo grand opening party from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The family-friendly ceremony and program will include the Beauty and the Beast Princess by A Dash of Magic Events, a special music performance, invited guests Councilman Mark Squilla and City Representative Sheila Hess, and welcome from NLBID Executive Director Kris Kennedy. Representatives from North Liberties Neighborhood Association will be on hand collecting toys, items and donations for Operation Santa. Glu Hospitality will have complimentary hot cocoa, coffee and cookies from Bagels and Co., and offer complimentary pizza samples from Figo Pizzeria. Glu will also offer a special thank you take-away for those that donate the Operation Santa and the NLNA.



Historic Holidays in Old City Tree Lighting

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

6:00pm

Betsy Ross House Courtyard, 239 Arch Street

https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/things-do



The sixth annual Historic Holidays in Old City Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6:00pm at the Betsy Ross House courtyard, 239 Arch Street. The celebration will feature musical and dance performances, special guests, and a holiday tree designed by Old City's Petit Jardin en Ville, a Parisian Florist and Garden Designer! The Tree Lighting will also be streamed via Old City District's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OldCityDistrict.



Evil Genius Beer Company Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, lighting 7:30pm

Eivil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/



Philadelphia's most festive brewery Evil Genius Beer Company is back with all its festive glory at The Lab in Fishtown, at 1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122. Celebrate the start of the official season on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with a Evil Genius Beer Company Tree Lighting Party titled Twas an Evil Christmas, which is open to the public, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, with the tree lighting at 7:30pm. Evil Genius will light up the nearly 20 foot tree inside, and feature decorations across the The Lab for the holidays. Outside, the Evil Genius Beer Garden will be transformed into a little winter wonderland, where you'll be able to have a delicious beer or hot cider and hot wine while picking out your Christmas Tree from Front Street Trees. While Santa may be making an appearance earlier in the month, this day is the official celebration for the return of Evil Genius Beer Company's famous holiday beer, Santa!! I Know Him! which is a festive Saison, 7.2% ABV, now in cans everywhere Evil Genius is sold.

MENORAH LIGHTINGS



Old City Menorah Lighting Ceremony

https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/things-do



SANTA AND PRINCESS APPEARANCES - FAMILY FUN



Santa at Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Largest Holiday Attraction

Love Park, 1600 JFK Blvd.

November 19th to December 24th

https://www.philachristmas.com/



Christmas Village is in fact usually the LAST place to see Santa before he heads out on his sleigh and the market closes for the year. Santa Claus heads South from the North Pole straight to Christmas Village for a triumphant return this year after a more limited experience last year. Santa Claus will be in the middle of Love Park at his workshop in the center ring. Santa is offering photo packages through Russ Brown Photography. Santa visits are free with photo packages pay-as-you-go. Stay tuned for hours and days.



Photos with Krampus at North Bowl

Northern Liberties Holiday Pop-up Market

Saturday, December 10, 2022

11:00am to 4:00pm

North Bowl, 909 N. 2nd Street

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/events/



Get ready for photos with Krampus, the counterpart to Saint Nicolas in Alpine folklore. Yes, you too can sit upon this horned character's lap and tell him what you don't want for Christmas. Say cheese! Free to attend, free for DIY photos, no purchase required!



Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is proud to present its 3rd Annual Holiday Pop-Up Market on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00am to 4:00pm at North Bowl (909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA). Featuring over 35 craft and handmade goods vendors, this year's market will fill the mezzanine of North Bowl, Northern Liberties' expansive bowling alley and date night hot spot. This year's festivities will feature Northern Liberties branded swag and gifts, family fun, letters to Santa, ornament making, and more family fun. New: Expanded to be both inside and outside this year! The event is free and open to the public. For more details and updates, visit explorenorthernliberties.org.



Enchanted in Northern Liberties: Princess Brunch in the Igloos at Figo

Featuring the Ice Queen by A Dash of Magic Events

Figo Ristorante

Saturdays, December 10 and December 17, 2022

Seatings two shows a day 11:00am and 1:00pm

Reservations available on Resy 11/1

https://www.figoitalian.com/



Glu Hospitality invites you to get frozen in Northern Liberties with the city's newest and most lavish Igloo experience, plus the return of Princess Brunches at the Igloos, and a brand-new heated cocktail garden. Partners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu bring a new holiday and winter experience to Northern Liberties Restaurant Row with the debut of enchanting and weather-proof sparkling Igloos at Figo Ristorante (1033 N. 2nd Street). The Igloos at Figo are neary 12 feet wide, seat up to eight people, and feature over a hundred clear sustainable panels, a table-top fire pit, festive decor, and a view of the night stars and the new Northern Liberties Christmas Tree. For 2022, look for more igloos and more decor in them too!



Along with the Igloos, Glu brings back Enchanted in Northern Liberties: Princess Brunches at the Igloos at Figo in partnership and a pivot with A Dash of Magic Events, running for two shows a day on Saturday, December 10 and Saturday, December 17, 2022. Families can "Igloo-distance" themselves from other families and the Princess, as she goes Igloo to Igloo, and table to table, and interacts and delights young children. Look for the Snow Queen at both dates - she can't wait to get frozen with all the festive families! For more information and reservations for the Igloos and the Cocktail Garden, visit www.figoitalian.com.



Santa Claus Brunch

Sunday, December 11 and 18, 2022, from 11:00am to 3:00pm

Craft Hall, 901 N Delaware Ave



Craft Hall hosts Santa Claus Brunch on Sunday, December 11th and Sunday, December 18th, from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Free photos taken with children. Santa will even head out to the puppy porch during the event for pics with the pups! The menu is part of the Bubbles and Brunch, with a brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas, beer, wine and house drinks for only $39.95 for adults, $25 per person with no liquor and kids eat free (five and under, one free child per each adult).



Includes:

Brunch Buffet

Bottomless Mimosas, Beer, Wine and House drinks



Advance Menu - Final Selections May Vary:

French Toast Bake- Cinnamon, Caramel Apples, Maple Syrup (VG)

Assorted Breakfast Meats- Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pork Roll (GF)

Soft Scrambled Eggs (GF)

Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata (VG, GF)

Breakfast Potatoes- Peppers, Onions, BBQ Spice (GF, V)

Loaded Breakfast Potatoes- Brisket Burnt Ends, Bacon, Peppers, Onions, BBQ Spice (GF)

Chicken and Waffles- Hot Honey Butter

Buttermilk Biscuits- Sweet Whipped Butter, Seasonal Jam (VG)

Shrimp and Grits

House Cured Lox Platter- Traditional Accompaniments

BYO Pulled Pork Sliders- Slaw, Pickles, BBQ, Milk Slider Buns

Breakfast Pizza- Chef's Selection Rotating Toppings

Seasonal Salad (V)

Yogurt and Fruit Parfait- Granola (VG)



Reserve now by calling Craft Hall at (267) 297-2072.



Santa Brunch at Figo Ristorante

1033 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, December 18, 2022, 10:00am to 1:00pm

Igloos, outdoor and indoor dining available for this!

For more on Figo, visit https://www.figoitalian.com/.

https://www.figoitalian.com/



Santa Claus is coming to Northern Liberties at Figo Ristorante at 1033 N. 2nd Street. Figo's beautiful new outdoor Christmas patio and cocktail garden will be decorated from top to bottom, complete with the neighborhood tree. Figo Brunch with Sants will take place on Sunday, December 18th, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. Reservations are available on Resy. For brunch food and drink, look for a special family-friendly menu that is pay-as-you-go. Photos with Santa are DIY and available with purchase of brunch. There will also be a cookie decorating station, seasonal sips for the kids and adults, and a MYO Hot Cocoa Station too.



Brunch with Santa

The Olde Bar

Sunday, December 19, 2022

10:00am and Noon

Pricing: $45 adult, $25 children under 12 (plus tax & grat)

Reserve via OpenTable Experience at Theoldebar.com

http://theoldebar.com/



Santa is making his annual stop at The Olde Bar! This family tradition returns on Sunday, December 19th with a festive brunch with the big man himself. Kids have a chance to chat with Santa, parents can snap the instagram photo and everyone enjoys a festive brunch. Menu includes silver dollar pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, biscuits & mushroom gravy, shrimp & Grits, Steak & Eggs, Crab Fries, and More! Don't forget the hot chocolate and cookies, of course!



Mrs. Claus Brunch

Bridget Foy's, 200 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

https://www.bridgetfoys.com/



Bridget Foy's will host the Mrs. Claus Brunch with festive decor, boozy drinks for Mr. and Mrs. Claus in your family, brunch specials, and of course, a visit for the kiddos with Mrs. Claus herself. DIY photos are available, bring your phone charged! Stay tuned for the 2022 dates.

Countdown to Noon with Cinderella

Presented by Glu Hospitality with A Dash of Magic Events

Figo Ristorante

Reservations available on Resy 11/1

https://www.figoitalian.com/



Glu Hospitality and A Dash of Magic Events invite you to an enchanting end of the year with Countdown to Noon with Cinderella at the family-friendly New Year's Eve brunch celebration on December 31st. There is no charge this year - the party is included with each brunch reservation. Come say goodbye to 2022 and say hello to one of the most famous and festive princesses of them all. Cinderella will be there from 11:30am to 1:00pm so make your reservation for before, during or after to get a photo and a smile. Reservations go live on Resy on November 1st.



FEAST OF THE 7 FISHES



SliCE

Pizza of the Seven Fishes

Italian Market and City-wide delivery: 1180 S. 10th St., (215) 463-0868

Washington Twp: 137 Egg Harbor Rd, (856) 302 5099

From December 1 to Christmas Eve

Open on Christmas Eve Day and until early evening

Closed all locations for Christmas

www.slicepa.com



Marlo and Jason Dilks of SliCE announce the return of their annual holiday pie, Pizza of the 7 Fishes. This special seasonal pizza is inspired by their families' Christmas Eve traditions and by a seven course seven fish dinner popular in South Philadelphia. Pizza of the 7 Fishes features mozzarella topped with clams, mussels, shrimp, tuna, crab meat and sardine all sauteed with fresh olive oil and garlic, and topped with anchovies, fresh lemon and basil. Pizza of the 7 Fishes will be available until Christmas Eve (December 24th) in small, large and gluten free. The Dilks also brings back a family tradition for your family to share - Seafood Caesar with romaine, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, house-made Caesar dressing, sauteed shrimp and crab meat; featuring house-made croutons by special order.



The Olde Bar

Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner

125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Christmas Eve, December 24th

Seatings at 4:00pm and 6:00pm

215-253-3777

www.theoldebar.com



Back by popular demand! The Olde bar presents Chef Jose Garces' twist on the traditional Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fish prix fixe tasting menu.



Feast of the Seven Fishes

Figo Ristorante

1033 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

(267) 214-0086

www.figoitalian.com



Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022

Seatings Between 5:00pm and 9:00pm

Regular menu also available

$60 per person for five courses plus a complimentary beverage

Minimum 2 people to serve

Menu to be announced in November, 2022

Includes complimentary and dessert



Feast of the Seven Fishes by Philly Sushi Whisper Kevin Yanaga

Izakaya by Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

(267) 310-3554

www.byyanaga.com/



$65 per person, minimum 2 people to serve

Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022

Seatings between 5:00pm and 9:00pm

Regular also available during this time

Menu will be announced in November

Seven courses including dessert



Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

215-238-0499

www.positanocoast.net/



Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner

Seatings 4:00pm to 9:00pm

Stay tuned for details, menu and pricing.



Cry Baby Pasta

Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve

627 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 190147

267-534-3076



Christmas Eve: The Feast of Seven Fishes

Stay tuned for details.



Osteria Feast of the Seven Fishes

Friday, December 23, 2022

Four courses, served family style

Pre-set menu of three antipasti, two pasta, two secondi and dessert nfor $85 pp, excluding tax, gratuity or beverages. More details to come out in November.



OTHER HOLIDAY MEALS

Amada Christmas Eve

Prime Rib Roast

Saturday, December 24, 2022

4:00pm and 6:00pm seatings



Enjoy a three-course holiday feast featuring prime rib, with all the trimmings. Pair with a bottle of Spanish wine or pitcher of Sangria and cheers to the season. Make your reservation today as this will sell out. Stay tuned for the menu and pricing as November approaches.

Hanukkah Dinners by Garces Trading Company

Celebrate with a Chef-cooked heat-and-serve meal.

Reheating instructions included.



Let Garces Trading Company do the work for you. From Hanukkah to Christmas and more, our Heat and Serve packages have you covered this holiday season! Stay tuned for details.



DRAG PERFORMANCES



Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name: A Holiday Drag Special

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Saturdays

12:00pm to 2:00pm

https://evil-genius-beer-company.ticketleap.com/sleigh-my-name-sleigh-my-name-a-holiday-drag-special-part-1/dates/Dec-04-2022_at_1200PM



Have you been Naughty or Nice? We're hoping it's the first option because we're getting up to snow good at The Lab with our Holiday Drag Brunch! Make it rein on the best Queens in Philly as they perform all of your Holiday favorites. We'll have raffle prizes, on stage contests, and more! VIP Tickets include one free pint and six pack per person, stage side seating, and a raffle ticket towards the prizes. Doors open at 10:45, show starts at Noon! Please note that this event is 21+.

CHARITY EVENTS



Santa 0.5k

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Sunday, December 4, 2022, 3:00pm



A run once around the block, costumes encouraged, attendees get christmas swag and help raise funds for EG to sponsor a family in need for christmas to get them their gifts. Details and tickets to be announced in November.



Toy Drive - Northern Liberties Neighbors Association

https://www.nlna.org/



The NLNA is gearing up for their annual toy drive that benefits families in need. You can help in three ways:



Recommend a recipient. If you or a neighbor you know needs help with toys and a festive meal for the holidays, email Janet at park@nlna.org.

Donate! You can donate money here, or contact Janet to arrange drop-off/pick up of new, unwrapped gifts before 12/14 (especially gifts for teen boys).

Photo Credit: Christina Kalff