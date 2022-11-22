CHOCOBAR CORTES in the Bronx Presents Luscious Hot Chocolates
CHOCOBAR CORTES
As the weather turns colder, New Yorkers turn to their favorite places and look for new spots to enjoy the season's most popular drink. Chocobar Cortés in the Bronx at 141 Alexander Ave. is the restaurant brand of the 93-year-old, family-owned Dominican and Puerto Rican chocolate manufacturing company Chocolate Cortés, which is known for their rich hot chocolate bars, a staple in many Latin homes.
Chocobar Cortés truly is a chocolate lovers paradise. It offers seven styles of hot chocolate every day: Puerto Rican 80% Dark, Puertorriqueño (traditional) Embajador (no milk), Mocha (with espresso) Moctezuma (with chili), American (with marshmallows) and Vienna (with whipped cream). Each one is served with a cube of cheddar cheese, as is the tradition. Prices range from $4.25 to $750.
In addition, Chocobar has introduced three new seasonal hot chocolates:
Hazelnut Hot Chocolate ($8.50) with whipped cream and a dark chocolate bonbon. Request it with Frangelico (+$3) to make it a little "extra".
Coquito Hot Chocolate ($7.50) is a take on the classic Puerto Rican holiday drink and is made with coconut, cinnamon and whipped cream. Make it boozy with Don Q Barrel Spice Rum (+$4).
Because no menu is complete without something pumpkin spice at this time of year, Chocobar has a Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate ($7.50) that you can add extra spice and a little kick to with the addition of Don Q Oak Barrel Spice Rum (+$4).
Chocobar Cortes is open for lunch, dinner and all-day brunch Monday through Thursday noon to 8 p.m.; Friday noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Happy Hour is weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all day on Wednesday. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.chocobarcortes.com/south-bronx/ .
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chocobar Cortes
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
