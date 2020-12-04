CHANUKAH HOUSE COOKIE HOUSE DECORATING KIT by Manischewitz Now Available for Festive Celebrations

Gather the family for an enjoyable project and give a special holiday gift to family or friend. Make your Chanukah fun and festive with a Manischewitz Do-It-Yourself Chanukah House Cookie Decorating Kit. You'll like that everything is included to make your house look exactly like the picture in the box. You can even add your own special touches.

The kit's blue and white sprinkles, decorative Menorah, and Star of David add to the holiday feel while you are having a great time being creative. The kit includes detailed step-by-step instructions. All ingredients are certified Kosher and made in a nut free and peanut free facility.

Our readers will also like to know about the subscription card that is included with each kit to the PJ Library Hanukkah Hub, that offers dozens of easy to follow ideas, including book suggestions, crafts, recipes and episodes of the free "Have I Got a Story for You" podcast. Throughout the season, PJ Library is also hosting live author visits on their Facebook Live channel.

The Chanukah House Cookie Decorating Kit is widely available now from various retailers including grocery stores and online at Amazon.

Please credit: Courtesy of PJ Library

Related Articles