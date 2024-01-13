CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle Presents Broadway Event 1/23

CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle

By: Jan. 13, 2024

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside the Art of Elysium Gala with CASAMIGOS Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside the Art of Elysium Gala with CASAMIGOS
NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4 Photo 2 NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4
Master Mixologist: Luis Villanueva of CASA BOND in NoHo Photo 3 Master Mixologist: Luis Villanueva of CASA BOND in NoHo
Chef Spotlight: Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins of CHEF'S TABLE AT BROOKLYN FARE in Hudson Photo 4 Chef Spotlight: Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins of CHEF'S TABLE AT BROOKLYN FARE in Hudson Yards

CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle Presents Broadway Event 1/23

Center Barthe piano bar and cocktail lounge in Columbus Circle, is hosting their first ever Broadway Night on January 23rd from 6-8pm. 

Broadway star John Riddle and Dan Micchiche will be performing live in the intimate lounge setting against the backdrop of stunning views of Central Park. Featuring a variety of live performances, from timeless standards to showtunes, the event is a unique opportunity for people to get up-close-and-personal with some of Broadway's biggest stars, while enjoying Center Bar's cocktails and small bites. 

Tickets are available here and range from $50-80.

Get to know the Broadway Night stars better!


-Dan Micciche is the current music director/ conductor of WICKED on Broadway. He also was the MD for the national/ international tour of the show. TV/ Film: WICKED (universal), The Tonight Show - with Jimmy Falon, 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America. Soloist at Carnegie Hall/ The Kennedy Center: Bernstein’s MASS. Recordings: Bernstein’s MASS (Grammy nom 08’) and has played such rooms as The Appel Room at Lincoln Center, 54 Below to name a few. Dan is one of the few that has had a career on Broadway as an actor and as a music director. For the first 6 years of living in NYC he played Mary Sunshine in CHICAGO for 2000 performances on Broadway as well as the national tour/ Japanese/ Thailand and Alaska. In addition to his work on Broadway he is the owner of Hit It Productions Inc where he specializes in private to corporate events in bringing Broadway into Your Own home or event. Education: The Boston Conservatory of Music ‘07. Follow him on Instagram: @danmicciche Education: 

-John Riddle played Raoul in the final company of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. He originated the roles of Hans in Disney’s Frozen and Young Anton in The Visit on Broadway. Off B’way: Cal in Titanique. National tour: Evita. Regional: Kennedy Center, Long Wharf Theatre, Goodspeed, PCLO, Casa Mañana, MUNY. Other: Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods (Town Hall), The Secret Garden in Concert (Lincoln Center), soloist with the Cincinnati Pops. TV: Disney’s Holiday Singalong (ABC), Good Morning America (ABC), “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “One Life to Live.” Recordings: Frozen, The Visit, John Kander’s Hidden Treasures. Follow him on social media @thejohnriddle.

Center Bar is located at 10 Columbus Circle, 4th Floor, New York, NY  10019. Visit https://www.centerbarnyc.com/location/center-bar/

Photo Credit: Provided courtesy of Center Bar



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
SON CUBANO in West New York for Latin Food, Drink and Top Notch Hospitality Photo
SON CUBANO in West New York for Latin Food, Drink and Top Notch Hospitality

For those wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, embark on a scenic and serene 10-minute ferry ride to Port Imperial and experience the Latin sounds and flavors of Son Cubano.

2
HUMANITEA®-An Innovative Tea Company Photo
HUMANITEA®-An Innovative Tea Company

HUMANITEA®  has set out on a mission to redefine the tea industry by prioritizing ethical sourcing, environmental sustainability and community impact.

3
NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4 Photo
NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4

NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week are happening from January 16th to February 4th.

4
OPEN BEER Partners with New Belgium Brewing to Chart New Course in Beer Culture Photo
OPEN BEER Partners with New Belgium Brewing to Chart New Course in Beer Culture

Renowned for their expertise and innovation in the craft beer scene, New Belgium Brewing has partnered with brewing company OPEN Beer to offer a taste of culture to today’s contemporary libation lover.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

SON CUBANO in West New York for Latin Food, Drink and Top Notch HospitalitySON CUBANO in West New York for Latin Food, Drink and Top Notch Hospitality
NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week-Winter Edition 1/16 to 2/4
HUMANITEA®-An Innovative Tea CompanyHUMANITEA®-An Innovative Tea Company
OPEN BEER Partners with New Belgium Brewing to Chart New Course in Beer CultureOPEN BEER Partners with New Belgium Brewing to Chart New Course in Beer Culture

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You