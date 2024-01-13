CENTER BAR at Columbus Circle Presents Broadway Event 1/23

Center Bar, the piano bar and cocktail lounge in Columbus Circle, is hosting their first ever Broadway Night on January 23rd from 6-8pm.

Broadway star John Riddle and Dan Micchiche will be performing live in the intimate lounge setting against the backdrop of stunning views of Central Park. Featuring a variety of live performances, from timeless standards to showtunes, the event is a unique opportunity for people to get up-close-and-personal with some of Broadway's biggest stars, while enjoying Center Bar's cocktails and small bites.

Tickets are available here and range from $50-80.

Get to know the Broadway Night stars better!



-Dan Micciche is the current music director/ conductor of WICKED on Broadway. He also was the MD for the national/ international tour of the show. TV/ Film: WICKED (universal), The Tonight Show - with Jimmy Falon, 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Good Morning America. Soloist at Carnegie Hall/ The Kennedy Center: Bernstein’s MASS. Recordings: Bernstein’s MASS (Grammy nom 08’) and has played such rooms as The Appel Room at Lincoln Center, 54 Below to name a few. Dan is one of the few that has had a career on Broadway as an actor and as a music director. For the first 6 years of living in NYC he played Mary Sunshine in CHICAGO for 2000 performances on Broadway as well as the national tour/ Japanese/ Thailand and Alaska. In addition to his work on Broadway he is the owner of Hit It Productions Inc where he specializes in private to corporate events in bringing Broadway into Your Own home or event. Education: The Boston Conservatory of Music ‘07. Follow him on Instagram: @danmicciche Education:



-John Riddle played Raoul in the final company of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. He originated the roles of Hans in Disney’s Frozen and Young Anton in The Visit on Broadway. Off B’way: Cal in Titanique. National tour: Evita. Regional: Kennedy Center, Long Wharf Theatre, Goodspeed, PCLO, Casa Mañana, MUNY. Other: Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods (Town Hall), The Secret Garden in Concert (Lincoln Center), soloist with the Cincinnati Pops. TV: Disney’s Holiday Singalong (ABC), Good Morning America (ABC), “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “One Life to Live.” Recordings: Frozen, The Visit, John Kander’s Hidden Treasures. Follow him on social media @thejohnriddle.

Center Bar is located at 10 Columbus Circle, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019. Visit https://www.centerbarnyc.com/location/center-bar/.

Photo Credit: Provided courtesy of Center Bar