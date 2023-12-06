CANTINA ZACCAGNINI Wines from Abruzzo-Ideal for Holiday Fare

CANTINA ZACCAGNINI

By: Dec. 06, 2023

CANTINA ZACCAGNINI Wines from Abruzzo-Ideal for Holiday Fare

Wines from the Abruzzo region of Italy are ones that our readers should know about this holiday season.  The area is ideal for winemaking with areas that are mountainous and hilly while it also overlooks a gorgeous stretch of the Adriatic Sea. We are impressed with Cantina Zaccagnini, a producer that presents a variety of accessible choices that pair wonderfully with an array of your finest fare. Get to know just a few of their wines.

Cantina Zaccagnini’s Tralcetto Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (SRP $16.99) has an intense ruby color with violet hues in the glass reminiscent of this festive time of year. The aroma features notes of marasca and red berries, complemented by spicy hints of white pepper.   Pair this wine with your favorite winter classics such as grilled meats and roasted root vegetables. 

CANTINA ZACCAGNINI Wines from Abruzzo-Ideal for Holiday Fare

Cantina Zaccagnini’s Tralcetto Pinot Grigio (SRP $18.99) provides a refreshing sip for the season. Its straw-yellow color mirrors the warmth of the sun while the notes of green apple represent the crisp chill in the air. Due to the wine’s vibrant acidity, this Pinot Grigio is an ideal pairing with your seasonal salads featuring apples and beets or alongside your grilled seafood dishes. 

To learn more about Cantina Zaccagnini and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.cantinazaccagnini.it/en/

Photo Credit: Provided by Cantina Zaccagnini



CANTINA ZACCAGNINI Wines from Abruzzo-Ideal for Holiday Fare
