CANTINA ROOFTOP Celebrates Las Posadas 12/15 and 12/22

There is a unique experience for NYC visitors and locals alike this holiday season. Cantina Rooftop, the popular modern Mexican restaurant on the West Side of NYC is celebrating the over 400-year-old Spanish tradition of Las Posadas on Sundays in December.

For background, Las Posadas (The Lodgings, in English) commemorates Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem in search of a warm place to stay the night. Traditionally, Spanish and Mexican towns will re-enact this journey by having people play the roles of Mary and Joseph and lead a procession to a particular home where carols are sung.

The celebration also features breaking pinatas, the tradition of gifting candies (Aguinaldo) and gathering together to celebrate over food and drink.

Cantina Rooftop will celebrate the Spanish tradition of Las Posadas every Sunday in December (15 and 22) from 5 PM - 9 PM. The authentic Posada Feast will be served buffet-style from 6-8 PM, including Tamales, Taquitos Dorados, Esquites Tostadas and more. They will also be serving traditional Mexican Ponche (non-alcoholic), handing out candy Aguinaldo, and of course, breaking pinatas!

Location: 605 West 48th Street, New York, NY 10036

Cost: $30 Adults $15 Kids (Under 10)

For more information on Cantina Rooftop, please visit their web site at https://cantinarooftop.com/.

