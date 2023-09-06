Broadway Stars Will Entertain at Diner en Blanc in NYC on 9/14

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Diner en Blanc, scheduled in New York City for Thursday, September 14th is delighted to share news about the special entertainment for the iconic event. Two acclaimed Broadway singers, Margo Seibert and Allison Blackwell will dazzle the thousands of guests.  Registration for the NYC pop-up that has become a worldwide phenomenon is available only through Thursday, September 7. Here’s the registration link for our readers: https://register.dinerenblanc.com/newyork/en/register.

Get to know the stars that will gift attendees with their talents!

(Photo Credit: Laura Irion Photography)

Margo Seibert (vocalist) https://www.margoseibert.com/  is a Drama Desk Award winner and starred as Adrian in Broadway’s Rocky the Musical, as well as in Broadway’s first a cappella musical, In Transit; Off Broadway, she recently co-starred in Dave Malloy’s Octet.  Her debut album, 77th Street, was released on Yellow Sound Label.  She performs in club and concert dates, including at Lincoln Center, while theatrical appearances also include Playwrights Horizons, Shakespeare Theatre (DC) and Paper Mill Playhouse.  TV: Boardwalk EmpireElementaryInstinct and The Good Cop. Seibert’s song list will include “Natural Woman,” “Journey to the Past” and “Cabaret.”

(Photo Credit: Corinne Louie Photography)

Allison Blackwell (vocalist) https://www.allisonblackwell.com/  Broadway appearances include New York, New York: The MusicalThe Gershwins’ Porgy and BessThe Lion KingPretty Woman: the Musical, and  A Night With Janis Joplin. She’s sung with the Boston Pops, Philly Pops, New York Philharmonic and Atlanta Symphony, and in the Live from Lincoln Center concert productions of Show Boat and Sweeney Todd. Extensive work in leading regional theatres includes recent critically lauded Ain’t Misbehavin’ at Barrington Stage.  Blackwell’s song list will include One Night Only,” “The Circle of Life,” andI Say a Little Prayer.”

Lead Photo Credit for Diner en Blanc: Joe Cavallini 



